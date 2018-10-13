George Webb Free Burgers Coming 10/18 After Brewers Win

George Webb, an iconic Milwaukee, Wisconsin area restaurant chain, is making good on its promise to give everyone free burgers if the Milwaukee Brewers won 12 straight games. The last time the Brewers had such a streak – and the burger chain made good on its promise – was 1987.

The Brewers won their 12th game on Friday, October 12, 2018 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Brewers won Game 1 of the National League Championship Series against the Dodgers with a score of 6-5.

So, how do you get those George Webb burgers?

George Webb took to Twitter to offer the details:

What Date: Thursday, October 18, 2018.

What: Free hamburgers (1 per person only).

When: From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Any George Webb restaurant. You can find a George Webb’s near you through the chain’s website (top right).

Here’s the George Webb’s tweet:

They did it!!! (We always knew they would!) In honor of George Webb’s famous prediction, we will be giving away FREE BURGERS* on Thursday, 10/18 from 2PM to 6PM. Plus, we’ll have special pricing on other menu items including fries, soft drinks, and more. *Limit 1 per person. pic.twitter.com/gpApnsNl8H — George Webb (@George_Webb) October 13, 2018

“They did it!!! (We always knew they would!) In honor of George Webb’s famous prediction, we will be giving away FREE BURGERS* on Thursday, 10/18 from 2PM to 6PM. Plus, we’ll have special pricing on other menu items including fries, soft drinks, and more. *Limit 1 per person.”

Brewers Manager Craig Counsell joked about the free burger promise during an after-game press conference. “Who knew that we would come this far and the biggest piece of stress going into this game would be George Webb’s hamburgers,” he said.

Watch:

"Who knew that we would come this far and the biggest piece of stress going into this game would be George Webb's hamburgers." If the #Brewers win their 12th straight tonight, it would mean free hamburgers from @George_Webb. Hasn't happened since 1987. pic.twitter.com/kov5MSp0Jd — Stephen Watson (@WISN_Watson) October 12, 2018

“It’s hard to believe that it’s never happened since then. I guess it’s a pretty good streak,” Counsell also said of 1987. “But it’s something for everybody to talk about, for sure, and I mean, free hamburgers is free hamburgers. I know you all will be there.”

George Webb has been offering free burgers if Milwaukee’s team wins 12 straight games going back decades. But it only happened one other time – in 1987. According to the restaurant chain, “George Webb predicted a 12-game winning streak way back in the 1940s, but it didn’t happen until 1987 and we gave away over 168,000 burgers! Will they do it again on Friday? (We predict: Yes!).”

RT @darrenrovell: Since 1965, George Webb restaurants in Wisconsin have offered free burgers if the Braves/Brewers win 12 straight. They’ve only done it once — in 1987. If they win on Friday, it’s 12. This was the voucher from 31 years ago. https://t.co/82pU14nmYe pic.twitter.com/G3xSIAb8iI — George Webb (@George_Webb) October 10, 2018

One fan saved the free burger from 1987. “If we served 168,000 hungry baseball fans, divided by 25,000 pounds of ground beef, plus 286 gallons of mustard, how many pickle slices did we go through during the great burger giveaway of 1987?” wrote George Webb.

RT @fox6now: A memory that’s never thawed: Man saves free George Webb burger from 1987 https://t.co/Vn3pGWuGiD pic.twitter.com/tHrkdIiApw — George Webb (@George_Webb) October 10, 2018

How did the 12 straight promise come about?

According to OnMilwaukee.com, the original George Webb once predicted the Brewers, then a minor league team, would win 17 games. He later dropped 17 to 12. The Milwaukee Braves were later the city’s franchise. Webb ran advertisements that said, “George Webb’s predicts the Braves will win 12 straight games,” according to the site. The Brewers came close to 12 straight wins several times in the 1970s, but it took until 1987 for them to deliver on the promise. In case you’re wondering, OnMilwaukee says there were 367,180 slices of pickles given away that year.

According to the George Webb website, George Webb “opened his very first ‘hamburger parlor’ in 1948 right here in Milwaukee on the corner of Ogden and Van Buren Streets. George, his wife Evelyn and their three sons – Jim, Tom and Bob – all worked in the restaurant. His vision was simple: be a friend in the neighborhood by serving good food at fair prices 24 hours a day.”

The site adds, “George’s hamburgers, soups and chili quickly developed a following. So did his quirky sense of humor. George would tease customers with head-scratching signs like ‘Free Rabbit Lunch Tomorrow’ or silly offers to pay $10 for 1,893 pennies. ”