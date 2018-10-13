How to Watch Georgia vs LSU Online Without Cable

No. 3 Georgia WR Riley Ridley, $3,700 The Georgia receivers represent a bit of an unknown as it is difficult to project who will emerge as the Bulldogs WR1. Riley Ridley has been discussed this off-season as one of the standouts of the summer, and has a chance to become Georgia's top receiver. You may recognize his name as he is Calvin Ridley's brother, the former Alabama standout receiver who is now playing in the NFL for the Falcons. At just $3,700, Ridley is worth the risk, especially as Georgia takes on Austin Peay. The last time we saw Ridley, he had six receptions for 82 yards against Alabama in the national championship. Ridley was one of the receivers Georgia coach Kirby Smart mentioned by name this off-season as he spoke about his confidence in the Bulldogs receiving group. “Terry (Godwin) and Riley (Ridley), Mecole (Hardman) those three guys, they have a presence about them,” The Georgia receivers represent a bit of an unknown as it is difficult to project who will emerge as the Bulldogs WR1. Riley Ridley has been discussed this off-season as one of the standouts of the summer, and has a chance to become Georgia's top receiver. You may recognize his name as he is Calvin Ridley's brother, the former Alabama standout receiver who is now playing in the NFL for the Falcons. At just $3,700, Ridley is worth the risk, especially as Georgia takes on Austin Peay. The last time we saw Ridley, he had six receptions for 82 yards against Alabama in the national championship. Ridley was one of the receivers Georgia coach Kirby Smart mentioned by name this off-season as he spoke about his confidence in the Bulldogs receiving group. “Terry (Godwin) and Riley (Ridley), Mecole (Hardman) those three guys, they have a presence about them,” Smart explained to 247 Sports . “They have a confidence about them. They were able to make some plays last year.” Overall, the Georgia offense should be much more explosive this season as Jake Fromm enters his second year. The Bulldogs are known for their punishing run game with multiple running backs, but the Bulldogs receivers should see an uptick in production this season. Ridley is a great bargain option at under $4,000. Overall, wide receiver targets vary from week to week in college football. I'd rather pay up at running back and quarterback given their relative level of consistency. If you spend a good portion of your budget on a top wide receiver who flops, it can really ruin your chances for the week. The pricing on the college football side appears to be a work in progress for DraftKings. Demetris Robertson is over $2,000 more than Ridley, and I would be surprised if he outperforms Ridley. Now is the time to exploit these market inefficiencies if there is a team you follow closely where you know a certain player is going to get opportunities. Washington wide receiver Ty Jones is another sleeper wide receiver this week. The Huskies lost their top wide receiver Dante Pettis to the NFL, meaning there are more targets to go around. Jones is going to be starting for Washington, and is priced at only $3,300. He has been one of the players people in Seattle have been talking up over the off-season.

The Georgia Bulldogs are set to take on the LSU Tigers on Saturday at Tiger Stadium. Georgia will look for their third road victory to remain in the SEC title conversation, while LSU looks to remain unbeaten at home

Preview

Georgia has had a strong defense and balanced offense this season, as quarterback Jake Fromm has completed 72.8 percent of his passes, and six other Bulldogs have recorded at least 100 yards on the ground. The team is averaging 245.1 yards per contest, and Elijah Holyfield has led the way with 432 yards and three touchdowns.

LSU head coach Ed Oregon told that he expects a “chess match” against Georgia. “We have to keep our guys fresh, but we have to make sure that the guys that we rotate can handle the player that they’re playing against,” he told Dawg Nation. “We just can’t rotate to rotate. We have to look at the matchup, see if we put some guys in.”

Oregon also spoke on how he’s going to counter the moves of Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. “We feel that we have three corners that can go in at any time, that’s going to be important to us,” he explained. “We have some defensive linemen that have done a good job, not a great job but they can go in. We are thin at linebacker we’re thin at outside linebacker. So it all depends on what position you’re talking about.”

For Smart, the biggest concern named Georgia is protecting Fromm from getting sacked. “Dave Aranda is one of the premier defensive coordinators in the country …. we’ve got to keep our quarterbacks upright,” Smart said. “We’ve got to keep them in the pocket. Can’t get our offensive line confused. And at the end of the day there’s about a six to seven foot square foot area there you’ve got to keep people out of. And we’ve got to have a nice pocket.”

Smart reinforced the importance of protecting Fromm as a means of holding off LSU. “Sometimes it’s stepping up in the pocket, sometimes it’s moving up in the pocket,” he added, “but they are very disruptive defensively, and they do a great job of disrupting the pocket, and we’ve got to protect him.”