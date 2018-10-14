Geronimo Allison Fantasy: Should You Start or Sit Packers WR vs. 49ers?

Geronimo Allison’s fantasy outlook for Week 6 is complicated thanks to the Packers wide receiver dealing with multiple injuries. The good news is Allison cleared concussion protocol, but the bad news is he is also dealing with a hamstring injury. Allison is officially listed as questionable against the 49ers in the Packers Monday Night Football matchup.

The smart move is to sit Allison this week with his status in doubt. Allison is a game-time decision, meaning we will not know if he is playing until just hours before Monday Night Football kicks off. If we find out Allison is ruled out, all the other games will have been played leaving you with little substitution options.

Allison is only startable if you want to put him in your flex, and also have other 49ers or Packers players you could swap him out for if Allison is not playing. Here is what Packers head coach Mike McCarthy had to say about Allison’s status along with Randall Cobb.

“We’ll give them the full week, with the extra day Monday,” McCarthy told USA Today. “We’ll see how that goes here today and tomorrow.”

Geronimo Allison Is a Sit for Week 6 Based on His Questionable Status

If we knew for sure Allison was playing, he would be a start this week against the Niners. San Francisco has a middle of the road passing defense, nothing that scares us away with Aaron Rodgers as your quarterback. To be on the safe side, it is wise to leave Allison on your bench unless news breaks before the 1 p.m. kickoffs that the Packers receiver is expected to play.

Allison’s overall fantasy outlook for the rest of the season is bright. Earlier this season, Aaron Rodgers explained to ESPN why he had so much confidence in the young wide receiver.

“G-Mo, I’ve always had a lot of confidence in him,” Rodgers told ESPN. “He’s a great teammate, he has a great professional work ethic, he’s prepared, he knows the offense really well, and that’s the starting point of any type of trust is the mental part. So I expect him to be in the right spot and to run the routes the right way and if he’s open, he’ll get the ball.”

Allison believes the Packers offense is only going to get better.

“I think we’re very close,” Allison told Packers.com. “I think we still have a few kinks to work out, but once we figure it all out and put it together, we’ll come out humming.”

It is not just Rodgers that has confidence in Allison, even the Packers defense has taken notice of his abilities. Packers safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix sees the potential in Allison’s game.

“You’re just now seeing that?” Clinton-Dix explained to ESPN. “I’m telling him you said that. Nah, but G-Mo is a hell of a player. It’s his work ethic. I don’t think anybody can touch his work ethic and that’s down to special teams and the snaps he gets on offense. He’s a guy who doesn’t take any day for granted. He cherishes every day he walks into the building and you can see it in him every time he comes in here. He’s a different breed.”

In most cases, Allison is a sit this week based on his questionable status, and the Packers not playing until Monday night. Hold tight to the Packers wide receiver as he will be a start in future weeks once he is healthy.