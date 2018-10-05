Chase Carter, Giancarlo Stanton’s Rumored Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The New York Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton is in the MLB postseason for the first time in his career, after eight season with the lowly Miami (nee Florida) Marlins.

But the 2017 National League MVP found more than the playoffs in New York. He met rumored girlfriend Chase Carter.

Here’s what you need to know about the woman who appears to have stolen the slugger’s muscle-bound heart.

1. Giancarlo Stanton and Chase Carter Met at His Teammate’s Charity Event

In June, six months after the Yankees traded for Stanton, the outfielder and designated hitter attended the CC Sabathia and Friends Celebrity Softball Game, where Stanton and the Yankees pitcher managed competing teams to benefit the PitCCH In Foundation and the New York Yankees Foundation.

Sabathia’s team won 4-1, but at least Stanton met the 21-year-old Carter, according to Sports Gossip.

“I just thought that it would be a super cool way to get people out on [the Yankee Stadium field],” Sabathia told Newsday of the charity game.

2. She’s From the Bahamas

Carter was born and raised in Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas.

Though Stanton looked more like himself by the end of the regular season, he performed well below his lofty standards during the first few months of his Yankees tenure and barely missed out on an All-Star nod.

So instead of going to Washington, DC, the 28-year-old headed to the Bahamas with Carter, who shared an Instagram Stories video of him running and jumping into the ocean.

3. She’s a Supermodel

Carter was discovered at the age of 13 while at an airport in Sydney, Australia, according to her IMG Models profile. She was talking about the Bahamas, and a modeling agent overheard her and assumed she was on her way to a photo shoot.

Ralph Lauren tapped her for a fragrance shoot for her first major campaign. She’s also worked for Victoria’s Secret Pink, Nike, H&M, and Urban Outfitters. She moved full-time to New York City in 2015, and served as a Maybelline ambassador at New York City Fashion Week in consecutive seasons that year.

In 2018, she posed in her native Bahamas for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

4. She Supports Him at Yankees Games

Carter traveled to New England to watch the Yankees take on the Boston Red Sox in an August 4 tilt. According to Sports Gossip, she shared an image on Instagram Stories of a beverage that she apparently thought was bigger than it had to be.

“Come on American this is your small,” she wrote over the picture before correcting a typo in her next snap, which showed her in a Yankees hat. “Meant to say America whoops good one Chase.”

The Yankees lost 4-1, but Stanton did his part, cracking two doubles and scoring his side’s only run. On September 1, Carter watched Stanton and the Yankees defeat the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium, according to her Instagram Stories captured by Terez Owens.

5. She’s a Huge Sports Fan

Carter, working out here with former USC wideout Deontay Burnett, loved sports long before being linked to one of the best baseball players on the planet. She has a blog where she writes mostly about sports, called Cheese’s Take.

According to her IMG profile: “Chase is a sports fanatic and loves to spend her time both watching and playing sports (her favorites are basketball, football, tennis, boxing, and javelin throwing). She enjoys comedy (she has taken several improv classes), reading, and spending time on the beach with her family.”

LeBron James is her favorite NBA player and she supports the Washington Redskins, according to Sports Illustrated.