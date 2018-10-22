Giants vs Falcons Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Atlanta Falcons (2-4) and New York Giants (1-5) have had tumultuous seasons in 2018, but they each have a chance to pick up another victory when they clash on Monday Night Football as Week 7 action concludes.

The game is scheduled to start at 8:15 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including all the ESPN channels. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

ESPN and ESPN 2 are both included in the “Sling Orange” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

ESPN Platforms

Additionally, you can also watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your Hulu or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the ESPN digital platforms.

Watch on Your Phone: NFL Mobile

Streaming of in-market and prime-time games can be watched on phones via the NFL Mobile app.

Watch On-Demand: NFL Game Pass

If you’re fine watching games on-demand, another option is NFL Game Pass Domestic, which allows you to watch replays of every NFL game for a fee of $99.99 for the season. No live games are available under this service, but you’ll be able to watch them following the conclusion of games for the day.

Once signed up, you can watch games on-demand on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

If You’re Outside the United States & Mexico

If you’re not in the United States, surrounding territories, or Mexico, you can watch NFL games live via NFL Game Pass International. The cost of the package depends on which country you’re in.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

Preview

Atlanta has suffered key losses all season. Deion Jones, Keanu Neal, and Devonta Freeman is the latest. Freeman was placed on injured reserve this past week with a groin injury, which he is undergoing surgery for. Although head coach Dan Quinn emphasized Freeman will still be eligible to return before the season is over, it is unlikely.he will.

Last week, wide receivers Calvin Ridley (ankle) and Mohamed Sanu (hip) were each added to that list when they were injured in a 34-29 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Ridley and Sanu did not practice most of last week but returned Saturday, and are now each questionable against New York.

The Giants’ problems intensified last week as wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. once again caused a stir. After being held to just six receptions for 44 yards in an embarrassing 34-13 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6, Beckham Jr. went to the locker room, which ended up being a notable sports media talking point.

Odell’s frustrations, though extra curricular, are justified. The newly signed receiver just wants to win, which has seemed to escape Big Blue the past few seasons. New York has lost three consecutive games, and allowed 30-plus points in each contest. Mounting problems on offense have now leaked to the defense, which performed well to start the season, including a road win against the now-first place Houston Texans.

Giants tight end Evan Engram (knee) has missed the past few weeks, but was taken off the injury report this week. Engram is set to return on Monday night.