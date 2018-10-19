Hawks vs Grizzlies Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The fourth and fifth overall picks of the 2018 NBA Draft will meet on Friday, when Jaren Jackson and the Memphis Grizzlies host Trae Young and his Atlanta Hawks.

Preview

Both the Grizzlies and the Hawks got blown out in their season openers on Wednesday. Memphis, playing with point guard Mike Conley for the first time since November 13, 2017, was dismantled by the Indiana Pacers, 111-83.

After missing 70 games in 2017-18 with an injured heel, Conley scored 11 points and dished three assists in his return to the hardwood. Like just about everyone else on his team, he shot poorly, connecting on three of his 11 field-goal attempts. The Grizzlies went 25-of-84 as a team, for a paltry 29.8 percent.

“Obviously, we didn’t play as well as we would’ve liked but we’re a much better basketball team than we showed,” Grizzlies head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said, according to The Commercial Appeal. “We still believe that.”

Conley’s longtime running mate, center Marc Gasol, didn’t look like himself either, going 2-of-11 for 13 points, six boards, three assists, and three steals.

“We’re still trying to figure out a lot, where our spots are and times to be aggressive,” Gasol told The Commercial Appeal. “It takes a little time. We have a lot of new faces and we’re unselfish by nature, and so we try to execute our offense and once the ball moves away from us, that’s what other teams want. … We’ve got to do a better job of getting it back and making something happen, either for ourselves or somebody else,” he continued. “We’ve got to be triggers for this team.”

Jackson, a defensive-minded big man man selected fourth overall out of Michigan State, came off the bench to score 10 points, grab five boards, and collect three steals and a block.

Young, the fifth pick in 2018, finished second on his team in scoring in his Hawks’ 126-107 defeat at the hands of the New York Knicks, scoring 14 points on inefficient 5-of-14 shooting to go with six rebounds and five dimes.

Atlanta surrendered 49 points to New York in the second period, a Knicks record for second-quarter scoring.

“Definitely some things that we haven’t been doing coming from preseason,” Young said after the game, according to ESPN. “But this is just one game, so I am not too worried.”

Taurean Prince led the way for Atlanta, dropping 21 points to go with six boards and as many assists. He also led all players with six turnovers.

The Hawks will be without young big man John Collins, whose injured ankle will be reevaluated on October 22. In 2017-18, the Wake Forest alum averaged 10.5 points per game on 57.6 percent shooting, adding 7.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks to earn All-Rookie second team honors.