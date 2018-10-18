Heat vs. Wizards Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Miami Heat have already kicked off their season with a tough 104-101 loss to the Orlando Magic on the road. Now, they become the first NBA team on a back-to-back Thursday while traveling to take to the Washington Wizards.

Preview

Going into Washington will be no easy task for the Heat, as the Wizards have built an impressive core entering the season. Tack on the fact that these two teams were separated by just one game last season, with Miami finishing 44-38 (No. 6 in the East) and the Wizards at 43-39 (No. 8).

Last season’s four games between these two resulted in an even split, with the two sides flipping back-and-forth between wins and losses. The Heat finished the series with an impressive 27 point win on March 10, though. This game would have been headlined by a matchup between two talented big men in Hassan Whiteside and Dwight Howard, but it seems the latter could be on a minutes limit. The Wizards added Howard this offseason to pair with their dynamic guard duo of John Wall and Bradley Beal.

Wall should be a name to watch this season, as he’s made five-straight NBA All-Star games and when healthy, is one of the most explosive players in the game. In 2016-17, the last time he played over half a season, the 28-year-old averaged 23.1 points, 10.7 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per game.

On the Heat’s side, there’s no shortage of talent, but they may have a shortage of healthy bodies on Thursday. Dion Waiters and James Johnson have both been ruled out, while Justise Winslow is doubtful and Wayne Ellington is questionable. All four players missed the opener, which led to big minutes for a few other players.

Goran Dragic, Josh Richardson and the aforementioned Whiteside look primed to be the go-to options for the Heat this season. Dragic tallied 26 points with four assists and four rebounds, while Richardson scored 21 points with five rebounds and three assists. Whiteside was impressive while dominating on the boards and finishing with 12 points and 18 rebounds.

Early-season battles between teams looking to prove they’re among the elites in their conference are always fun, and that’s exactly what we have on tap for Thursday. The Heat vs. Wizards game could be one of the best of the night, which is surprising considering LeBron James will make his Los Angeles Lakers debut as well.