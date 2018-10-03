How Are Things Going with Joakim Noah and the Knicks?

Why is Joakim Noah still on the New York Knicks? This is a question that everybody, including Noah himself, is wondering. It has been a strange timeline throughout the summer. Ever since Noah’s disagreement with Knicks’ former coach, Jeff Hornacek, nothing has been the same within the organization for Noah.

With a new face in the building, everybody expected everything to go up for the big man in New York. Unfortunately, that’s not the case. Joakim Noah has grown sick of the Knicks, and he simply cannot wait for the day that they get rid of him. The fortunate part about it is that they have been trying to shop him around to grant his wish. The unfortunate part about it is that nobody seems to want him enough to make a move for him.

Noah’s name popped up in trade rumors when the word on the social media street’s was that Minnesota Timberwolves star, Jimmy Butler desired to play for the Knicks in New York City. While that eventually was proven to be false, it is also worth noting that the Timberwolves had no interest in Noah anyway. According to New York Times reporter, Marc Stein the Timberwolves haven’t even considered approaching Noah if he becomes available anyway.

What’s The Hold-Up?

Now, everybody including Noah is wondering what the hold up is? Before NBA Training Camp began, Noah and the Knicks were expected to part ways. Now that the preseason is here, Noah is still considered to be on the Knicks roster although he has yet to show face in the Knicks facility. He’s frustrated, as expected, and took to his Instagram story to let it all out.

Joakim deleted this real quick 😳 pic.twitter.com/1GxSZ1UO6R — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) September 28, 2018

The post didn’t last long, as stated by Yahoo Sports NBA. Noah deleted it soon after he posted. He definitely got the point across, though. It’s evident that the Knicks are still shopping around Noah in hopes of getting a potential deal done. While Noah remains away from the team, the Knicks will have to figure out something sooner than later, as they will have to make another signing to replace the 33-year-old center before the season officially begins.