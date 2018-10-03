How Does Jabari Parker Feel about Returning to Milwaukee as an Enemy?

Former Milwaukee Bucks first-round draft pick, Jabari Parker is set to take on the team that selected him back in 2014 for the first time. To this day, Parker still feels a bit sour considering how everything ended. It was clear that Parker’s inability to stay healthy over his four-year stint with the team made it difficult for the Bucks to want to fork over money for a large contract since Parker has a rough track history of injuries.

Although he felt some type of way towards how it all ended, there’s no hard feeling between Parker and the Bucks. Ever since Parker arrived in Chicago to sign with the Bulls, his time there has allowed him to forgive and forget everything that happened during his time in Milwaukee. And as quick is it all happened, Parker now has to face his former team already in the preseason on Wednesday night at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. His old home.

The reaction towards Parker from the crowd is an unknown right now. It would be understandable if the Bucks fans are still disappointed with how everything went down, but it’s doubtful that any fans have hard feelings towards the former Bucks’ forward. He wanted to remain in Milwaukee for a long time as he embraced it as his home. But the team took another direction. Here’s what Parker had to say regarding his return with ESPN’s Malika Andrews.

Where’s Parker’s Head At?

“[I made] some great memories being there, some great experiences, met some great people,” Parker said before Tuesday’s practice in the Advocate Center. “Pretty much bitter how it all ended.” “I wasn’t planning on leaving so soon, especially like being there four years,” Parker said. “I love that group and all the training staff, medical staff. It just made it home. Every moment that I had, really involved in the community, was always out. But they went in a different direction, which I understand.”

Although Parker is now sporting a Chicago Bulls uniform, how do his former teammates feel towards him? Well, Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo stated that he is happy for Parker as he “got the bag” in Chicago. Obviously, Giannis was referring to his newly signed two-year, $40 million deal with the Bulls. So, no hard feelings for Parker and his former teammates ahead of the Bulls and Bucks preseason matchup on Wednesday night.