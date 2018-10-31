Jae Crowder Injury Update: Will Crowder Suit Up Tonight Against the Timberwolves?

Jae Crowder sprained his ankle late in the game during the Jazz’s win over the Mavericks on Sunday, but he is expected to play in tonight’s matchup against the Timberwolves.

Jae Crowder on injury at end of the game: "The x-rays came back fine so I should be day-to-day." — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) October 29, 2018

Crowder has fortunately not had to miss a single game with the injury, and played increased minutes against the Mavs as Jazz Center Derrick Favors was absent with a knee injury.

Crowder is a strong driver and good spot-up shooter for the Jazz, and is averaging about 12 points per game this season along with a handful of rebounds. He had one of his strongest showings of the season Sunday on a 15-point, 6-rebound night.

Coming back from injury and having reduced minutes due to the return of Derrick Favors will affect his numbers tonight, but he’s been a consistent contributor for the Jazz so far this season.

READ NEXT: Why Can’t the Rockets Win?