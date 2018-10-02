Jalen Ramsey Calls Cris Carter a Clown for His Comments on Thomas

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey is never one to shy away with his comments. Whatever comes to his mind, he speaks it. Things were no different on Monday night at Ramsey hopped on Twitter to see former Pro Bowl Wide Receiver, Cris Carter making unfavorable comments on Seattle Seahawks safety, Earl Thomas’ actions on Sunday.

In case you haven’t heard by now, Earl Thomas decided to flash his middle finger towards Seattle’s sideline during Sunday’s game as he was being carted off with a broken leg. For obvious reasons, Thomas was upset for not receiving the contract extension that he desired.

Also, the Seahawks were not able to get a deal done to trade him away elsewhere. Therefore, Thomas felt upset at the moment as he would be carted off with a season-ending injury without a brand new contract from the team that drafted him.

So as usual, Cris Carter spoke his mind on the incident on FS1’s First Thing’s First. And as expected, Carter went against the popular opinion and was not a fan of Thomas’ actions, despite the circumstances. Well, Jalen Ramsey wasn’t a fan of Carter’s views either and decided to throw some shade at him on Twitter.

Carter’s Opinion

.@criscarter80 has a message for Earl Thomas: "Earl, you're bigger than that. Football's been good to you, Seattle's been good to you." pic.twitter.com/IKdDLIRaNP — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) October 1, 2018

Ramsey Throws Shade

Exactly! He’s a 🤡 tho… he’s been talkin out the side of his neck. https://t.co/iLqc5oSUsZ — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) October 1, 2018

Detroit Lions cornerback Quandre Diggs was the first player to spot the clip and tweet about it. Diggs tweeted “Old heads get on tv and forget what it’s like to be players” basically indicating that Carter, of all people, should understand what it’s like as a player to feel slightly disrespected by front offices and coaching staffs when it comes to contracts.

Once Ramsey caught onto it, he couldn’t hold back. Clearly, Jalen Ramsey hasn’t been a fan of Carter’s for quite some time now, as he stated: “he’s been talkin’ out the side of his neck.” FS1’s platform has been known to rile up some players at times with their hot takes. So this doesn’t come as much of a surprise that players are feeling this way towards Carter.