Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Shows Off Kobe-Esque Moves in Season Opener

Since his retirement, Kobe Bryant has remained in the NBA world, seamlessly donning his new role as one of the most coveted skills coaches the sport has to offer. The off-season saw him spending time with players like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, and the Celtics’ breakout star Jayson Tatum.

His work with Tatum was evident in the Celtics’ season opener against the 76ers, as Tatum shook defenders with a flair and confidence that had “Mamba Mentality” written all over it.

That Looked Familiar

Announcers, Instagram, and Twitter all took notice immediately, pointing out the clear parallels between the sophomore player and the Lakers legend.

Some people had nothing but praise for the imitation:

Kobe really out here teaching @jaytatum0 his moves and he’s nailing them! 👀 — Anthony Zacarias (@anthonyyyyZ) October 17, 2018

While others had some shade to throw:

Kobe after seeing Jayson Tatum go 3-13 with 0 assists pic.twitter.com/OXnOxRkEyx — Jewelzius Erving (@JawnceyFillups) September 29, 2018

But regardless of any help rendered, NBA skills coach Drew Hanlen insisted that all the credit go to the young player:

It’s not Kobe or me, it’s @jaytatum0… He’s the one putting in the work & he’s the one getting results! https://t.co/MBsss1ZkGH — Drew Hanlen (@DrewHanlen) October 17, 2018

Mamba in the Making

In a video interview with NBC sports Boston, Tatum admitted that Kobe Bryant has always been his favorite player, and he has always aspired to play like him. When asked about the similarities in his game, Tatum said, “I stole a lot of things from Kobe. But just to see it, like, back to back, my moves and his moves, it’s pretty cool.”

Even if he did steal Kobe’s moves, it appears to have paid off. Tatum ended the night with a near double-double: 23 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 assists in the Celtics’ rout of the 76ers on opening night.