Jeremy Lin Upset at the Brooklyn Nets for Trading Him?

Jeremy Lin Upset at the Brooklyn Nets for Trading Him?

  • Updated

Getty Jeremy Lin made some interesting comments about the Brooklyn Nets, who traded him to the Atlanta Hawks in the offseason.

Jeremy Lin played in just 37 games total for the Brooklyn Nets over the past two seasons. This offseason, they traded him to the Atlanta Hawks, and he’s apparently still not back to 100 percent after suffering a season-ending injury in the first game of the 2017-18 season.

Still, his comments to Newsday’s Laura Albanese on Wednesday suggest he’s upset with Brooklyn’s decision to send him to a team that should be competing for the No. 1 overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft.

“I always felt like I had unfinished business — I always felt like I was there for an opportunity that never really came,” he told Albanese.

“When you’re a player, you put everything into that organization and then whatever they do, however they treat you is beyond your control.”

  • Published
Read More

No Comments

Discuss on Facebook