Jeremy Lin Upset at the Brooklyn Nets for Trading Him?

Jeremy Lin played in just 37 games total for the Brooklyn Nets over the past two seasons. This offseason, they traded him to the Atlanta Hawks, and he’s apparently still not back to 100 percent after suffering a season-ending injury in the first game of the 2017-18 season.

Caught Jeremy Lin at MSG. He said there were times often in the last two years where he thought his NBA career was done. He doesn't have his old explosiveness back yet, but he's getting progressively closer. Really interesting, very candid stuff from him. — Laura Albanese (@AlbaneseLaura) October 17, 2018

Still, his comments to Newsday’s Laura Albanese on Wednesday suggest he’s upset with Brooklyn’s decision to send him to a team that should be competing for the No. 1 overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft.

“I always felt like I had unfinished business — I always felt like I was there for an opportunity that never really came,” he told Albanese.

“When you’re a player, you put everything into that organization and then whatever they do, however they treat you is beyond your control.”