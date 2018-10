How to Watch Jets vs Bears Online Without Cable

The New York Jets will take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field. New York will look to improve upon their 3-4 start to the season, while Chicago will aim to do likewise with a 3-3 record.

The game is scheduled to start at 1:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on CBS in select areas (coverage map here). If the game is on in your market and you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS Amazon Channel, which also comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

This service is available live in all 32 NFL markets.

FuboTV

CBS (live in 28 NFL markets) is included in FuboTV’s main package, which includes 85 total channels and is largely tailored towards sports fans. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV:

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (live in 29 NFL markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Watch on Your Phone: NFL Mobile

Streaming of in-market and prime-time games can be watched on phones via the NFL Mobile app.

If the Game is Out of Your Market

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service is available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students may watch out-of-market games via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is free to download on many different devices.

Watch On-Demand: NFL Game Pass

If you’re fine watching games on-demand, another option is NFL Game Pass Domestic, which allows you to watch replays of every NFL game for a fee of $99.99 for the season. No live games are available under this service, but you’ll be able to watch them following the conclusion of games for the day.

Once signed up, you can watch games on-demand on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

If You’re Outside the United States & Mexico

If you’re not in the United States, surrounding territories, or Mexico, you can watch NFL games live via NFL Game Pass International. The cost of the package depends on which country you’re in.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

Preview

New York head coach Todd Bowles will have to compete without having wide receiver Quincy Enunwa, who will sit out for the second straight week with an ankle sprain. Robby Anderson is also out due to an ankle sprain and is officially listed as doubtful. “It’s a big test, but these guys have been champing at the bit to play,” Bowles said. “They’ve been practicing hard, and they’re getting their chance. We’ve got all hands on deck this week.”

Those hands include receiver Jermaine Kearse, who was held without a catch last week; veteran player Rishard Matthews, who was recently signed; and rookie Deontay Burnett. Sunday will also see the return of cornerback Buster Skrine, who had missed two games with a concussion but is now cleared to play. He may start in place of Trumaine Johnson, who is currently listed as doubtful with a quadricep injury.

Chicago has injury issues of their own, as outside linebacker Khalil Mack has remained a starter despite being listed as questionable. The team’s defensive coordinator, Vic Fangio, maintains that Mack’s injury is not an issue, however.

“For anybody to use that as a crutch is just looking for a reason,” he explained. “Whether he’s out there playing at his best or playing at something less than his best because of an injury, it doesn’t affect the way the other 10 guys have to do their jobs. Now can the result be better? Yes, for the unit. But it still shouldn’t affect the way you do your job and I just don’t buy that that’s the reason this guy is not playing as well or that guy is not playing as well.”