Jimmy Butler Takes Part in Heated Timberwolves Practice, Screams at GM

Jimmy Butler actually practiced with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, and it sounds like it went about as well as you’d expect.
Not very well at all.
He purportedly screamed in the direction of general manager Scott Layden.
“You f—ing need me,” Butler told the GM, according to a source for ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. “You can’t win without me.”
NBA analyst Amin Elhassan offered another juicy tidbit about the practice during an appearance on ESPN’s “The Jump”: “I heard that he took the third stringers and beat the starters.”
Further suggesting an eventful practice, Butler’s teammates (for now) were hesitant to reveal what went on during the session.
From Wojnarowski:
A couple of Butler’s teammates were particularly vague when asked about Butler’s level of participation in practice on Wednesday.
Anthony Tolliver, who’s been on nine teams in 10 seasons, said that he’s never witnessed anything quite like the Butler situation during his time in the league, but he insisted that it’s not a distraction for him.
“If he’s around, then he’ll play. If he’s not, then he won’t. I think that we have guys here that if he’s not here, we can play with. And we have enough talent to go win some games,” Tolliver said.
No Comments
Discuss on Facebook