Jimmy Butler Takes Part in Heated Timberwolves Practice, Screams at GM

Jimmy Butler actually practiced with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, and it sounds like it went about as well as you’d expect.

Not very well at all.

He purportedly screamed in the direction of general manager Scott Layden.

“You f—ing need me,” Butler told the GM, according to a source for ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. “You can’t win without me.”

All-Star Jimmy Butler participated in Minnesota's practice, a session that included him verbally challenging teammates, coaches and front office, league sources told ESPN. Butler was vociferous and emotional at times, targeting Thibodeau/Layden/Towns/Wiggins. Story soon on ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 10, 2018

NBA analyst Amin Elhassan offered another juicy tidbit about the practice during an appearance on ESPN’s “The Jump”: “I heard that he took the third stringers and beat the starters.”

Further suggesting an eventful practice, Butler’s teammates (for now) were hesitant to reveal what went on during the session.

From Wojnarowski: