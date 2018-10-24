Joel Embiid Receives Warning for Anti-Flopping Violation

Although much of the discussion after yesterday’s Detroit Pistons and Philadelphia 76ers matchup was focused on Blake Griffin’s career-high 50 points and game-winning three-point play, there was also a battle between Joel Embiid and the other big man on the Pistons Andre Drummond.

Drummond and Embiid’s rivalry dates back to last year after the two went back and forth taking jabs at each other so it’s not surprising to see that rivalry spark up again.

Near the end of regulation, Drummond was issued an ejection after picking up his second technical foul as he took issue with what was perceived as a flop by Embiid.

Has Joel Embiid recovered from his gunshot wound? Thinking about sending flowers or something pic.twitter.com/wki9GEYsU6" — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) October 24, 2018

Pistons commentators George Blaha and Greg Kelser both called out Embiid immediately saying he flopped. This flop led to an upset Drummond being ejected from the game during a crucial moment. Luckily the team was able to lean on Blake Griffin and come away with the home win.

After the game, Embiid mentioned that he “owns a lot of real estate” in Drummond’s head to which Drummond responded with the following tweet.

Lol does he? If that’s so he wouldn’t be so excited to have me off the floor? Think about it that’s a silly statement ! I’ll take the W though enjoy flight home #Emmyaward winning actor — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) October 24, 2018

Today the NBA looked at the play in question and handed out a warning to Embiid for violating the NBA’s anti-flopping rule. As a result, the technical foul that led to Drummond’s ejection was rescinded by the league giving Detroit’s big man just one technical foul on the season, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Drummond's technical foul was also rescinded by the NBA, which gave flopping warning to Embiid. https://t.co/X17oD9rcjH — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 24, 2018

The anti-flopping rules went into effect at the beginning of the 2012-13 NBA season in an effort to cut back on players “flopping” to draw foul calls. For their first violation players get a warning, a $5,000 fine for a second violation. The fines will then ramp up to $10,000 for a third offense, $15,000 for a fourth and $30,000 the fifth time. Six or more could lead to a suspension.

While the rule hasn’t ended flopping entirely, it has given players a clear reason not to do it.

For those looking for more action involving the two big men, the Pistons and the Sixers meet up again in Philadelphia on November 4. There is a lot of bad blood building between these two teams and we might end up seeing it reach a boiling point with this next matchup.

The Philadelphia 76ers are back in action tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks on ESPN while the Pistons don’t play again until Thursday in a matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

READ NEXT: Trae Young & Luka Doncic Face Off For First Time Tonight