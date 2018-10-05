WATCH: Joel Embiid Hilariously Apologizes to a Fan during the Game

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is never, not having a good time. Although he is one of the more known trash-talkers in the league, he’s always doing it in good spirit for the entertainment and competition. Deep down, Embiid is a very nice guy, and everybody knows this. So when he is talking smack on the court or via Social Media, there’s a good chance that the Sixers big man is just messing around.

No matter where Embiid is though, there’s going to be entertainment. The Sixers are currently out in China, preparing for the regular season. The team had an early game for their fans on Friday, as it started roughly around 7 AM EST. in the states.

So naturally, everybody is at work and most likely not able to watch the game. So there’s a good chance that nobody caught Embiids hilarious apology to an older man that was sitting courtside at the game wearing an old school Allen Iverson jersey. In case you missed it, here is the clip.

Embiid’s Apology

Quick break in the action as Embiid apologizes to fan he hit with ball pic.twitter.com/DdCpkwSGlX — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) October 5, 2018

Embiid, unintentionally, hit this man with the ball. Being the nice guy that he is, Embiid just couldn’t wait to let it slide. So knowing that it is preseason and that the Sixers had a bit of a lead over the Dallas Mavericks, Embiid took a quick break from the game and gave the lucky fan a hug and a kiss on the head before heading back into the game.

Clearly, Embiid is having fun out in China, as he should be. His business trip has been quite the success as the Sixers are currently in the lead over the Mavericks late in the game. Embiid played a total of 24 minutes and notched a double-double with 10 rebounds, and 22 points. It looks like the Sixers big man is ready to roll for the opener in a couple weeks as long as he can stay healthy in the meantime.