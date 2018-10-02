Farrah Lester, Jon’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jon Lester will take the mound for the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, October 2, in the National League Wild Card game against the Colorado Rockies.

Cheering him on, likely from the stands, will be his wife, Farrah Lester, nee Stone Johnson. It’s possible that she will have the couple’s three children in tow as well. The Lesters have been married for nine years.

“Loving & Proud Wife & Mother. Faith. #34 I can do all through him who gives me strength, Philippians 4:13,” reads Farrah Lester’s Twitter bio.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. She Met Lester in 2007 & Married Him 2 Years Later

Gearing up for the parade! pic.twitter.com/dJr1KGT5RB — Jon Lester (@JLester34) November 4, 2016

Farrah Lester was born on April 17, 1984, in South Carolina. She met her now-husband in 2007.

Lester was diagnosed with anaplastic large cell lymphoma back in 2006. It was about four months after his diagnosis when he was on assignment with the Greenville Drive, the Red Sox’s Single-A affiliate that he met Farrah. At the time, Farrah was a nursing student.

The couple dated for about a year before getting engaged, and a year after that, they tied the knot.

“The cancer thing was done and over, and now I met my future wife and got married the next year, winning the World Series, getting an extension here, having a son — the whole deal, it was a fast couple years. I had a lot of good things happen in a short amount of time,” Lester previously told MLB.com.

2. She Is a Mom of 2 Boys & 1 Girl

The Lesters became parents in 2010, welcoming their first son Hudson the year after they got married. They became a family of four in 2013, welcoming Walker Lester, into the world.

The Lesters added one more child to the mix, daughter Cy Lester joining them in 2017. While many people seem to think that Cy is named after the Cy Young Award, Jon Lester says that his daughter’s name is “more of a coincidence” on that front.

“It’s more of a coincidence than anything. It’s not after Cy Young. When we got pregnant with [son] Hudson [in 2010], that was our girl name if it was a girl. That name has been in the works for a long time. We call her Cy Elizabeth, not just Cy,” Jon told MLB.com last year.

“[Cy] is a name we really liked. It’s a double name, it’s not just Cy. The Elizabeth is a big family name on both sides, and all of our kids have the family names in the middle,” he added.

These days, Farrah is a very busy stay-at-home mom.

3. She’s Into Deer Hunting

#tbt last week at Beckett's ranch. First Buck in two seasons! Donated the meat to feed the hungry! pic.twitter.com/PPZY2HUF1W — Farrah Lester (@fjlester) November 12, 2015

Farrah Lester has found a love for hunting and hasn’t been shy about sharing her passion with the world. As you can see in the photo above, she’s not afraid of getting dirty.

Farrah and Jon Lester have been going hunting together for years. For Jon, being outdoors is calming.

“I enjoy the calmness of the woods. For me, there’s nothing more relaxing than being in a deer stand waiting to see the critters – whether it’s deer, squirrels or any other animals I can watch while I’m sitting in my stand. I also enjoy listening to the sounds of the woods. I get to see the sunrise and the sunset and observe the purest forms of nature,” he told Mossy Oak in 2014.

4. She’s Not an ‘Overly Fancy’ Person

Farrah Lester is very down-to-earth and doesn’t consider herself a very “fancy” person. In fact, back when she and Jon lived in Atlanta, she chatted with Traditional Home about her style — and about the home that she and Jon purchased.

“We’re not overly fancy, formal people. We wanted a beautiful home filled with antiques, but we didn’t want it to be too formal. We wanted touches that were rustic and a warm, welcoming Southern feel,” she told the outlet.

She also told the outlet about her love for entertaining.

“I come from a Southern home where cooking is a big part of life. When we’re home, we love to cook. And when we’re entertaining, this is where guests will spend most of the evening,” she explained.

5. She Has Been Heavily Involved in Charity Work Over the Years

Farrah has been heavily involved in charity work since she met her husband. In fact, in 2012, the two founded the charity called NVRQT, which stands for “Never Quit.” The couple wanted to help fight the battle against pediatric cancer.

“In 2012, Farrah and I launched NVRQT (Never Quit), in an effort to unite and inspire children battling cancer, and benefit the Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation (PCRF),” Jon writes as part of the “Jon’s Story” section of the NVRQT website.

The cause that became near and dear to their hearts following Jon’s cancer diagnosis and the birth of their first son, Hudson.

“You begin to think, ‘What if he gets sick like I did, what we’d go through like what my parents went through,'” Lester told MLB.com in 2012. “You hope it’s something he’ll never have to experience. Once your son comes into the world and you look at him and imagine him to go through what I went through, it’s heartbreaking. That was another reason for me getting involved with this. I couldn’t imagine him being in a hospital bed getting the drugs I got. Any way that we can help raise money so kids can get this treatment as painless and easy as possible, the better,” he added.