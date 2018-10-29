Josh Gordon Fantasy: Patriots WR Was Expected to Be Benched

Josh Gordon was expected to be held out of the first quarter against the Bills, but Patriots head coach Bill Belichick opted instead to play the wide receiver.NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the Patriots were planning on disciplining Gordon.

Sources: The #Patriots are disciplining WR Josh Gordon during tonight’s game vs. the #Bills because of tardiness. He’s expected to be kept off the field for several series — about a quarter — as they continue to work with & manage him. It’ll be regular playing time after that.

Fantasy owners can breathe a sigh of relief with Gordon playing, but the story is not the best news given the Browns were ready to release Gordon after giving him multiple chances to straighten up. According to NFL.com, the specific activity or practice that Gordon was late to has not been made public.

Keeping Gordon out of your fantasy lineup would be the best course of action, but you may not have many other options given it is a Monday night game. Gordon is not the best option in DFS against the Bills given we do not know how much work the Patriots wide receiver will get tonight.

Gordon’s Long-Term Status With the Patriots Is Unknown

Aside from being late, Gordon is just starting to hit his stride with the Patriots. Last Week, Gordon had four receptions for 100 yards against the Bears. He had five receptions for 42 yards against the Chiefs in Week 6.

Gordon’s usage with New England is hard to predict with the Patriots having so many weapons on their roster, especially with Julian Edelman back from his early-season suspension. Prior to Gordon’s recent incident, Tom Brady spoke glowingly of the new Patriots wide receiver in an interview with the USA Today.

I just think it’s so impressive, in my view, what he’s done in a short period of time and how he’s assumed this specific role in our offense,” Brady said Saturday. “… The receiver position in our offense takes years for most guys to understand and learn nuances and intricacies of not only our plays, but how to get open within the scheme, how to gain my trust, and he’s done it in such a short period of time. I don’t think we’re where we necessarily can be in the future if we just keep working hard at it. … For him to play the role that he’s played is a credit to him, what he’s been doing and what his routine here has been. I know he’s got a lot of great support and everyone wants to see him do as well as he possibly can.

Rapoport also reported that the Patriots are not entirely sold on Gordon, and could look to make another trade for a receiver prior to the deadline.

“This does underscore why the #Patriots have had conversations about trading for a WR. They are particularly interested in Demaryius Thomas and Golden Tate. Tomorrow should be interesting,” Rapoport tweeted.