Justin Herbert: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

As we are well into the NCAA season, some players are already gaining some recognition from NFL scouts, as the draft is set to take place once again in the spring. Although this year’s quarterback’s class isn’t set in stone yet, there are some big shoes to follow after the NFL has seen one of it’s bigger quarterback classes in recent time this year.

One player specifically is already being linked to NFL teams, and he hasn’t even wrapped up his third season yet. Oregon Ducks quarterback, Justin Herbert has garnered a ton of buzz during the 2018 NCAA season. Through five games, he’s thrown for 1,411 yards, 15 touchdowns, and five interceptions.

The six-foot-six, 233-pound dual-threat will be heading into a busy offseason once the springtime rolls around. Unlike the end of his high school career, Herbert will have a ton of interest from teams around the league. As long as he continues to play at a high level in college, he should have no issue finding himself becoming one of, if not, the top rookie off the board in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Here are five fast facts you need to know about the future star.

1. Herbert Has Drawn Comparisons to Carson Wentz

Like many rookies, Herbert is already drawing comparisons to other star quarterback’s around the NFL. He hasn’t gotten the typical John Elway, or Aaron Rodgers type of hype though. Instead, he’s been linked to being like Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, Carson Wentz.

Wentz and Herbert have the same body type and a similar playing style. But the comparisons weren’t because of the way he looked or the way he played. It was more about the fact that Herbert didn’t have many offers while he was coming out of high school.

There were only three offers on the table for Herbert, scholarship-wise and none of them were major programs. It wasn’t until his senior year when the Oregon Ducks waited for him to fully heal from his broken leg to see him throw. Now like Wentz, Herbert came out of nowhere and is being linked to NFL teams already as he expects to be a first-round pick.

2. He Was a Season Ticket Holder for the Ducks

Herbert attended high school at Sheldon High, in his hometown of Eugene, Oregon. Growing up, his family had season tickets to the Oregon Ducks’ games. Not only was Eugene his hometown, but his grandfather, Rich Schwab was a wide receiver for the Ducks back in the 1960’s.

Fortunately for Herbert, his hometown college team played the patient game with the quarterback who didn’t garner a ton of recognition from other colleges since he broke his leg during his junior season. Herbert wasted no time committing to the Ducks, as he accepted his offer right on the spot back in 2016.

3. He Might Return to Oregon in 2019

Although Herbert is gaining a ton of buzz around the NFL, it’s not guaranteed that he moves on to the next level just yet. As a Junior for the Ducks, he is slowly climbing up the leaderboards for NFL Scouts. But just because he is being talked about for the 2019 NFL Draft, doesn’t mean that he will be ready to declare as soon as his season is over.

According to Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller, Oregon officials are going to do all that they can to keep Herbert in school to finish out his final season as a senior. It would be a gamble as a poor season or injury could hurt his draft stock, but it could also help him develop even more as a passer before moving on to the next level.

4. Herbert Is Already Being Linked to the New York Giants

We’re not even halfway through the NFL season, and the one-win New York Giants are reportedly already taking a look at quarterback’s to draft early on next year. Their favorite prospect so far? It sounds like it’s going to be Herbert.

As Oregon has a tough matchup facing off against Washington on Saturday, there will be tons of NFL teams in attendance to watch the showdown between Herbert and the Huskies. NFL Network’s Chase Goodbread announced that the Giants are one of a handful of teams that will be in attendance with scouts and the internet went crazy since this isn’t the first time the Giants have taken a hard look at Herbert. Seeing as though the Giants may have another early pick in the first round, they will most likely be taking a quarterback.

5. He’s an Academic All-American

Don’t let the Hollywood look fool you, Herbert is a smart kid. Just because he’s a star on the football field, doesn’t mean that he isn’t a star in the classroom either. Herbert is a dedicated, and a hard-working student-athlete that puts one-hundred percent into everything that’s important to him. Obviously, football and education being the top-two things on his list.

Back in April of 2018, Herbert had his name carved onto a tile to be put onto the Jaqua Center floor of his university, to honor his status as an Academic All-American as he majors in Biology. His academic advisor, Steve Stolp described Herbert as smart, humble, and a hard worker. All around he’s just a great student.