Kansas City Chiefs Have Interest in Janoris Jenkins

So far, the NFL Trade deadline for October 30th has been a bit underwhelming. As teams still have plenty of time to field calls throughout the day, there are a few franchises that are actively looking to buy and sell throughout the day. One of those teams looking to buy, are the Kansas City Chiefs.

As expected, the Chiefs are in win-now mode. After their hot start to the season with seven wins, and only one loss, the Chiefs know that they need to make every move possible now to make their team a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Although they don’t have many weak spots on their roster, they have been looking to fix up their defensive secondary a bit.

Earlier in the season, the Chiefs were in the market for a safety and a cornerback. With Eric Berry still injured, and Marcus Peters out of the picture, they need to patch up some weak spots to improve their chances of making a run. Therefore, the Chiefs are quite interested with New York Giants cornerback, Janoris Jenkins.

The Answer to the Chiefs Problems?

Team to watch today at NFL trade deadline approaches: The Chiefs. They have some interest in Giants CB Janoris Jenkins. He could put an already powerful team over the top. — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) October 30, 2018

New York Post reporter, Paul Schwartz reported on Tuesday morning that the Chiefs are the team to watch when it comes to Jenkins. Although the New York Giants have a large sale going as pretty much everybody is made available, it seems like Jenkins is really the only player that is garnering some interest this early on with Eli Apple already gone.

Jenkins has shined for the Giants in previous years, but as they enter a re-build mode, they are trying to move on from their veterans in an attempt to acquire more draft picks. So far, Jenkins has racked up 39 tackles and two interceptions this season. Jenkins isn’t quite the cornerback that he used to be in previous years, but he’s definitely an interesting upgrade for Kansas City moving forward if they do happen to pull the trigger on a deal.