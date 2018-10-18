Report: Kawhi Leonard Will More Likely Than Not Leave Raptors for Clippers

Kawhi Leonard delivered a win in his regular season debut with his new team, but chances are he’ll soon leave them for the Los Angeles Clippers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Wojnarowski reported in September that the Clippers were “emerging as a front-runner for Kawhi Leonard when Toronto’s All-NBA forward becomes a free agent in July, league sources said.” But the veteran reporter’s wording this morning seems to indicate a great than 50 percent likelihood that Leonard leaves Toronto for LA’s other team.
