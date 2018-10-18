Report: Kawhi Leonard Will More Likely Than Not Leave Raptors for Clippers

Clippers have a "better than not" chance of eventually landing Kawhi Leonard, per @wojespn this morning. He added that that they will also be "heard from again" in trade talks for Jimmy Butler.

Some thoughts on this rumor, from last month: https://t.co/8RTmjBOkaY #ClipperNation

— Bryan Kalbrosky (@BryanKalbrosky) October 18, 2018