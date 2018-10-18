Kawhi Leonard Has a Successful Debut with Toronto Raptors

Nobody knew what to expect when the Toronto Raptors traded away one of the faces of their franchises for former San Antonio Spurs superstar, Kawhi Leonard. The six-foot-seven forward spent more than an entire season off of the basketball court due to not only an injury but an unwillingness to play for the Spurs organization anymore.

As expected, none of that affected the demand for Leonard during the offseason. He’s one of the most talented players in the NBA. The Spurs know it, he knows it, and now the Raptors are finding out quickly. We’ve seen the flashes of Leonard’s skillset in the NBA preseason, but with the rust finally shaken off, he’s getting to work when it matters most.

Kawhi’s Ready for His New Phase

This was the calm before the storm. It didn’t take long for Raptors fans to get over the loss of DeMar DeRozan as Leonard had no problem fitting in with his new team. The Raptors didn’t have the most challenging opponent with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but they did make a statement during the first game of the season. Their statement had something to do with Leonard and his new teammate, Kyle Lowry being a new force in this league.

The Eastern Conference will be wide open this season. We all know the jokes about the Raptors disappearing in the playoffs, but Leonard brings a different type of beast to this team. He knows what it takes to win in the playoffs, and has some stellar postseason experience under his belt.

Leonard Throws It Down

The Raptors got plenty of usage out of Leonard during his debut as they didn’t hold back on his minutes at all. He led the team with 37 minutes and drained ten buckets from the field for a total of 24 points on the night. Along with Leonard, Kyle Lowry played the role of a reliable sidekick for the star as he put up a healthy game-high of 27 points as they shared just about the same amount of time on the floor.

There’s still plenty of basketball left to be played, but so far the Raptors look like they are going to be a force to be reckoned with in the East. The LeBron-less Cavaliers were no problem for the revengeful Raptors as they took care of business at home by winning 116-104. The Raptors will be put to the test once again on Friday, as they host the Eastern Conference powerhouse that is known as the Boston Celtics.