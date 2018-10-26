Keke Coutee Fantasy: Impact of Texans WR Will Fuller’s Injury

The Houston Texans can’t seem to catch a break on the injury front. While they were showing signs of reverting back to the elite offensive group we saw at times last season, the team suffered a big setback in Week 8. Late in the game, wide receiver Will Fuller came down awkwardly on a long pass and was on the ground for an extended period.

Fans and players obviously feared the worst, and unfortunately, it was confirmed that Fuller will now be out for the year. As Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle revealed, Fuller suffered a torn ACL, according to Texans coach Bill O’Brien.

The Texans offense was electrifying on Thursday night, as they scored 42 points against a solid Miami Dolphins defense. With Fuller now out, it means rookie Keke Coutee, who had already begun to emerge, will be looking at a huge opportunity for the remainder of this season.

Keke Coutee Becomes a Must-Add in Fantasy

If there was any question about Coutee stepping in and filling the void for Fuller moving forward, that was put to rest almost immediately after the news came out. Per Wilson and the Houston Chronicle, the Texans coach made it known the 21-year-old will be a big part of filling the void from Fuller’s injury.

The former fourth-round pick out of Texas Tech has impressed this season, and his emergence began against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4. In that game, Coutee caught 11 passes for 109 yards, following that up with six-catch, 51-yard performance which included a touchdown the week after.

There’s no question Coutee needs to be on rosters after the production we saw Fuller post this season when healthy. On Thursday night prior to the injury, the 24-year-old hauled in 5-of-6 passes for 124 yards and one touchdown. Replacing him will be a tall task, but Coutee has shown glimpses of legitimate upside in his young career.

