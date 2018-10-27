Kentucky vs Missouri Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

It is a chaotic situation atop the SEC East standings, as the No. 12 ranked Kentucky Wildcats (6-1) remain in a three-way tie with two top 10 teams, No. 7 Georgia and No. 9 Florida.

In order for the Wildcats to take home the East, they must first head west to Columbia and get past Drew Lock and the Missouri Tigers (4-3) with a win on Saturday afternoon.

Preview

Missouri is allowing 131.6 yards per game on the ground, which bodes well for Kentucky junior running back Benny Snell Jr. Snell Jr.ran for 169 yards with a touchdown in a 14-7 win against Vanderbilt last week. He has 868 rushing yards, which ranks fourth in the country, and nine touchdowns this season.

Lock has NFL prospects, but first must deal with a stingy Kentucky defense. The Wildcats rank 13th in the nation in total defense, allowing 301.9 yards per game, just 189.9 passing. Lock has completed 61.1% of his passes this season for 1,979 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. He completed 23 of 29 pass attempts and tossed four touchdowns in a runaway 65-33 victory against Memphis last week.

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops is prepared for Lock’s arm strength and will attempt to limit his ability to beat the Wildcats over the top.

“Experience, talent. He sees the field, gets rid of the ball so quick, has such a strong arm. He’s a very good football player.”

Prior to last week, the Tigers had lost three consecutive games, two in SEC East play. Lock had completed 50% of his passes or fewer in each of those three losses.