Khabib vs McGregor Live Stream: How to Watch UFC 229 Online

Finally, all the talk can come to an end. In what is easily one of the most anticipated fights in UFC history, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor will enter the Octagon on Saturday night and settle an incredibly heated beef that has been brewing for years.

The main UFC 229 card from Las Vegas is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET. Here’s how you can watch the McGregor fight and all the UFC 229 main card fights online and without cable:

Price: $64.99 for HD

How to Order: Whether or not you have Amazon Prime, you can order the UFC 229 PPV through Amazon right here. You’ll need to be signed in to an Amazon account to purchase the Khabib vs. McGregor PPV, but if you don’t have one, you can create one for free.

Where You Can Watch: Once you’ve purchased the PPV, you can watch the fights live on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the the Amazon Video app, which is free to download on Apple TV, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Fire tablets, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Smart TV’s and more. You can also watch straight on an Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV stick or other Amazon device without having to download the app.

Price: $64.99 for HD

How to Order: If you already have a Sling TV subscription, make sure you’re signed in, then head to your account to purchase UFC 229. If you don’t have Sling TV, you can start a free 7-day trial right here, then you can go to your account to purchase UFC 229. You can also order from within the app.

Where You Can Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, just return to the Sling TV website, make sure you’re signed in, and start watching on your browser. If you want to watch UFC 229 on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the Sling TV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Fire tablets, and Xbox One.

Price: $64.99 for HD; $54.99 for SD plus one month of Fight Pass for new subscribers

How to Order: To order the fight through UFC TV, head to this page and select “Purchase Pay-Per-View”. After selecting the option you want, you’ll need to either sign in to your UFC.tv account or create a new one, which is free to do.

Where You Can Watch: Once purchased, you can return to the UFC website to watch the McGregor pay-per-view on your computer. Or, if you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the UFC app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Fire tablets, Xbox One and select Smart TV’s.

Khabib vs McGregor Fight Preview

Plenty of different things go into making this a historically compelling fight.

There’s the star power of both involved. McGregor is one of the most popular athletes — in any sport — on the planet, while Khabib is quickly becoming a household name outside of UFC fans.

There’s the dominance of each fighter. McGregor, the only person in UFC history to win titles in two different divisions at the same time, has annihilated pretty much everyone in his way and has avenged his one loss to Nate Diaz. Khabib, the current lightweight champ, is undefeated in his MMA career and hasn’t really been seriously challenged since joining the UFC in 2012.

And then there’s the deep animosity they have toward each other.

Khabib says his fight against McGregor is personal, it’s more than just about a title. — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) October 4, 2018

McGregor: “F*ck peace. There will never be peace here. I always say you should aim for peace but if you can’t aim for peace you should aim between the eyes. And that’s what I’m going to do. This will never be over.” — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 4, 2018

But something that has been somewhat lost in the circus of the pre-fight hype is how different McGregor and Khabib are inside of the Octagon.

McGregor, whose last professional fight was a boxing match against Floyd Mayweather, would much rather stay on his feet, where he can dole out spectacular amounts of damage with that left hand. Of his nine wins, seven have ended early via punches — and every single one has earned a bonus (six Performance of the Nights and one Knockout of the Night). He has attempted a takedown just eight times in his career, while 80 percent of his strikes have been of the standing variety.

But while McGregor, who began his career at featherweight, is quick and and agile and looking to connect on that knockout blow, Khabib, a former World Champion in Combat Sambo, would rather maul his opponents and get the fight to the ground.

Of Nurmagomedov’s 10 UFC wins, six have come via unanimous decision, two via submission and two via knockout. He has completed 49 successful takedowns (out of 109 attempts) in his career, while only 41 percent of his strikes have come while standing.

McGregor looks to end you with one punch. Khabib will wear you down. It’s a fascinating matchup even if you take away all the background.

The other fights on the main card are: Tony Ferguson vs Anthony Pettis (lightweight), Ovince Saint Preux vs Dominick Reyes (light heavyweight), Derrick Lewis vs Alexander Volkov (heavyweight) and Michelle Waterson vs Felice Herrig (women’s strawweight).