Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Conor McGregor at UFC 229 to retain the lightweight championship belt, then he scaled the octagon and brawled with fellow UFC fighter Dillon Danis.

khabib vs everybody GET SOME pic.twitter.com/zLTbjXf42X — Calhoun (@linkcalhoun) October 7, 2018

Dillon Danis escorted out by police after a wild post-fight brawl. #UFC229 pic.twitter.com/1tNamWaJ6q — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) October 7, 2018

After the incident, UFC president Dana White refused to put the lightweight championship belt on Nurmagomedov, fearing for the fighter’s safety.