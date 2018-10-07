Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Hat: What Is a Papakha?

Khabib Nurmagomedov is set to take on Conor McGregor in UFC 229 on Saturday, October 6. In the days leading up to the fight, Nurmagomedov was spotted wearing an interesting hat. The accessory, which is called a papakha, has become a staple in Nurmagomedov’s wardrobe.

The hats are popular in many cultures. The papakha, sometimes spelled “papaha,” is described as a tall fur hat that is usually made of sheepskin.

