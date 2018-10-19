Kings vs Pelicans Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Anthony Davis looked every bit the part of an MVP in his New Orleans Pelicans’ season opener, and he’ll look to continue that form when his team hosts the lowly Sacramento Kings on Friday night. Here’s how to watch the matchup without cable.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on NBC Sports California (in Kings markets) and Fox Sports New Orleans (in Pelicans markets). If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone, tablet or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

How to Watch Kings vs Pelicans Online if You’re in Market

FuboTV

NBC Sports California (local markets) and Fox Sports New Orleans (local markets) are included in the main Fubo bundle, which has 85 total channels and is tailored towards sports. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch games up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including NBC Sports California (local markets) and Fox Sports New Orleans (local markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

NBC Sports California is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package, but Fox Sports New Orleans is not. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the game live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

How to Watch Kings vs Pelicans Online if You’re Out of Market

If you live outside of the Kings or Pelicans area, all out-of-market, non-nationally televised games can be watched through NBA League Pass. You can sign up and watch through a number of different platforms:

NBA.com

You can sign up for either NBA League Pass, which lets you watch all out-of-market games, or NBA Team Pass, which lets you watch all of one team’s games if they’re out of market. Once signed up, you’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the NBA.com website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NBA app.

FuboTV

If you have FuboTV or sign up for a new subscription, you can add NBA League Pass to your channel bundle. After signing up, you’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the Fubo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Fubo app.

Sling TV

If you have Sling TV or sign up for a new subsription, you can add NBA League Pass or NBA Team Pass to your channel bundle. Once signed up, you’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling app.

Preview

In their first game of the season, the Pelicans made the Houston Rockets — last season’s biggest threat to the Golden State Warriors — look like a team bound for the draft lottery.

A lot of that had to do with Davis, who took full advantage of Houston’s switching scheme, vanquishing smaller players in the post on his way to a wildly efficient 32-point night. The three-time All-NBA first team big man also snatched 16 rebounds, dished eight assists, collected three steals, blocked three shots, and turned the ball over just once in his team’s 131-112 victory.

“We moved the basketball and we made shots, but we put our hats on and defended,” Davis said after the Wednesday game, according to the Associated Press. “To come out with a win against a team like that after the season they had and coming off the season we had, we wanted to come out and set a tempo for ourselves.”

Before the road contest, Davis watched James Harden hoist the MVP trophy, earned for the Rockets guard’s dominant 2017-18 performance.

“When it was sitting there before the game, I glanced at it, and then I had to lock back in for the game,” Davis said, per AP. “That stuff will take care of itself. As long as we keep doing what we’re doing as a team, the rest will come on its own.”

Last year’s midseason acquisition, shooting big man Nikola Mirotic, scored 30 points of his own, connecting on six of his eight three-point attempts and grabbing 10 boards. Offseason signing Julius Randle impressed in his Pelicans debut, scoring 25 points and securing eight rebounds off the bench.

The Kings fell to the Utah Jazz by six on Thursday, but managed to hang 117 points on a team that surrendered 99.8 points per game a season ago, the best mark in the league.

A lot of Sacramento’s success on offense had to do with second-year point guard De’Aaron Fox, who scored an efficient 21 points to go with seven assists and three steals, leading his team in both categories.

“We played downhill, we played attacking,” Kings head coach Dave Joerger said, according to the Associated Press. “We made mistakes. That’s what young teams are going to do. But really proud of our team tonight.”

Big man Willie Cauley-Stein scored 25 points to lead Sacramento and filled out the rest of the stat sheet — seven rebounds, four assists, a steal, and two blocks.

The Kings and Pelicans split their season series from a year ago, two games apiece.