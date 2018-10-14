Kirk Cousins TD Celebration Lights Up the Internet

Kirk Cousins, what is this celebration?

The Minnesota Vikings quarterback’s interesting interpretation of the touchdown celebration, which receiver Adam Thielen utilized after a TD grab minutes earlier, caught the attentive eyes of the internet.

Some Love Cousins’ Celebration

I LIVE FOR KIRK COUSINS TOUCHDOWN CELEBRATIONS pic.twitter.com/qHpCnYO7X3 — Tyler Scott (@TylerScott) October 14, 2018

Kirk Cousins killed that touchdown celebration 😂😂😂#Hard — Walking Legend (@T_Heath3) October 14, 2018

@KirkCousins8 celebration finna be iconic watch by the end of the season watch 💵 https://t.co/G0BJTItGGr — YFA (@BeeOfLitGang) October 14, 2018

Others Not So Much

Kirk Cousins TD celebration! pic.twitter.com/NSFUPxlh95 — Andy Delaup (@AndyDelaup) October 14, 2018

Kirk Cousins TD celebration…

I don’t like that. pic.twitter.com/yRGqNysKsi — Ben Heisler (@bennyheis) October 14, 2018

.@KirkCousins8 with the "Fat guy in a little coat" celebration. pic.twitter.com/AEcMS9W9QE — Rob Shrum (@RobShrum) October 14, 2018

Previous Cousins Celebrations

Cousins has gone viral for celebrations before, but usually of the postgame variety.

Counsins spawned a meme in Week 7 of the 2015 season, when he led his former team, the Washington Redskins to a 31-30 victory after trailing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24-0.

“You like that!” Cousins yelled in the direction of Tarik El-Bashir, then of CSN, in the bowels of FedEx Field, pointing like mad along the way. “You like that!”

“This one day I was standing there, minding my own business,” El-Bashir told ESPN. “Our camera was actually right in front of me, so I’m back against the wall looking at my notes. And I look up because there was a gap between the first group of players and the second group of players. I looked up and Kirk Cousins is looking dead at me. Like, right at me. And he just starts yelling, ‘You like that?! You like that?!’ And I started laughing.”

Apparently, such an outburst wasn’t all too uncommon.

“I have seen him yell, ‘You like that?!’ at [Redskins general manager] Scot McCloughan,” El-Bashir added. “He has this fire about him; he’s not necessarily the most outspoken leader in that locker room, but he has this smoldering, fiery side to him.”

The quarterback, who this offseason signed a three-year, $84 million contract, doesn’t know if he picked it up from somewhere else or came to it on his own.

“I don’t know where it came from,” Cousins said, according to ESPN. “If I did hear it from someone else, I wouldn’t be able to remember enough to cite them. It honestly just came out of having a chip on your shoulder, trying to prove yourself and having a lot of passion.

“I think it’s been a good rallying cry for our team. Looking back at a great accomplishment, just saying, ‘You like that.’ It’s a stamp of approval on a good performance, kinda two thumbs up.”