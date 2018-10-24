Knicks vs Heat Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The New York Knicks will travel down to South Beach on Wednesday night to take on the Miami Heat. Both teams have struggled to date as they only have one win, but which team will get the upper hand in the Eastern Conference as they battle it out against each other for the first time this season?

The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on MSG Network (in Knicks markets) and Fox Sports Sun (in Heat markets). If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone, tablet or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Preview

As the New York Knicks continue to play without their star big man, Kristaps Porzinigis, they can only rely on the center for his leadership on the sidelines. There’s a good chance that when he returns, the Knicks can become a legitimate contender in the conference. But without Porzingis on the court, the Knicks just aren’t able to finish games the way they would like to.

Despite the absence of Porzingis, the Knicks have had some shining moments from some rising stars. Their 26-year-old star, Tim Hardawy Jr. has taken matters into his own hands this season as he keeps the Knicks optimistic about their 2018 season. As Hardaway Jr. is currently averaging 27 points-per-game, he acknowledges that he has to spread the ball around more and become a playmaker for his teammates.

The big story heading into Wednesday nights matchup though is David Fizdale’s return to Miami. The Knicks head coach was once linked to the Miami Heat as he interned for the team alongside his opposition for Wednesday night, Erik Spoelstra. Back in his intern days, Fizdale hated the Knicks as there was a bitter rivalry between the two franchises back in the day. But ironically enough, Fizdale returns to American Airlines Arena as the Knicks, head coach.

Although the Heat aren’t the powerhouse team that they once were, they have been issuing some stiff competition so far this season. Unfortunately for them, they have struggled to close games out as well, which has resulted in one win on the season so far.

There hasn’t been a dull moment for the Heat as they have been involved in some last-second nail-biters in 2018. Wednesday night’s matchup shouldn’t be any different. Aside from having one win, the Knicks and the Heat have a lot in common.

Both teams are dealing with a ton of injuries heading into their matchup. With Courtney Lee and Kevin Knox already ruled out for the Knicks, the Heat have their usual suspects of Justise Winslow, Hassan Whiteside, and Wayne Ellington being examined on a day-to-day basis.

With the Knicks being winless on the road, Vegas is calling for a comfortable win for the Heat in Miami. But seeing the final results of their last few matchups, there’s no way anybody could be very confident in that. This will be another tough matchup between two Eastern Conference rivals.