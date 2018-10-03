Knicks Kevin Durant Rumors: Twitter Destroys Report of Future Move

The talks surrounding Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant’s free agency decision are underway. Yes, even though he still has an entire season to play before he’s actually on the open market.

On Wednesday, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported the New York Knicks have a “very good shot” at landing During next offseason (h/t NBA Central)

The New York Knicks have a "very good shot" at landing Kevin Durant next summer, per @ChrisBHaynes — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 3, 2018

This report didn’t just create a stir, it nearly set Twitter on fire. Fans of every NBA team had to chime in. The reactions were actually somewhat similar from most non-Knicks fans, as very few believed this could actually happen.

Whether or not it proves to have a chance at working out is unknown, but what we do know is that Twitter didn’t like reading this one bit. Here’s a look at some of the top reactions … as you can imagine there were quite a few posts from Knicks fans going wild to sort through.

One Fan Doesn’t Buy It Even if Woj Drops It

you could show me live footage of Kevin Durant personally telling Woj and Zack Lowe that he was going to the Knicks and I still wouldn't believe it https://t.co/8GZdiXeJ5v — i am pagliacci (@robincgold) October 3, 2018

New York Knicks = Championship Bound?

The knicks have a better chance of beating the warriors in the finals than they do of convincing Kevin Durant to play for their dumpster fire franchise https://t.co/Irs2JTFzTy — Brandon (@BrandonTowslee) October 3, 2018

This Isn’t Wrong …

Just to keep score, in the past month we've heard the Knicks have a good shot at signing Kyrie, Jimmy Butler and now Kevin Durant.

The New York Knickerbockers.

The James Dolan owned Knicks… pic.twitter.com/bmlFl6P32p — KristapsRobinson (@CarlosDngrfield) October 3, 2018

Tell Us How You Really Feel

If Kevin Durant thinks anything highly of the Knicks “culture,” he might be way dumber than we all think. The only “culture” with that team is losing and being one of the worst teams every year. https://t.co/4JEWS8xqct — David Kozelka (@david_kozelka13) October 3, 2018

We’ve Got Name Calling!

Who is this idiot on @undisputed saying Kevin Durant may go to the Knicks in free agency?! 🤨 — #CuffLord (@WheatFree32) October 3, 2018

I Think We Found a Thunder Fan

Hey @KDTrey5 going to a different team doesn’t erase the fact that you’re a sell out — brad (@BarnleyBradhart) October 3, 2018

Some People Are Just Laughing at This

Man y’all need to stop with these ridiculous rumors 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 @KDTrey5 I’m gonna need to have a word with you if this sh!t true 😤🤔 https://t.co/88Vx9qEYau — Eleni Petruska (@elenicurry30) October 3, 2018

The City is Cool

Give me one reason why Kevin Durant would even want to come to the Knicks……go (Don’t say cap space) — Alex B. (@KnicksCentral) October 3, 2018

