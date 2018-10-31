Knicks Roster & Starting Lineup vs. Pacers

The New York Knicks proved to be one of the toughest teams to gauge in the NBA in terms of their roster and starting lineup during the 2017-18 season. With David Fizdale taking over as the team’s new head coach, it seemed he had locked in on a starting group, though. Unfortunately, that thought process shifted through just seven games of the current year.

Fizdale has opted to try different lineups and in turn, eight players have started at least two games. The most recent change came over the past two games, as Enes Kanter, Trey Burke and Lance Thomas all moved to the bench. It was a big change, especially considering Kanter is widely considered as a key member of the team and Burke was holding the starting point guard job.

With the Knicks now set to take on the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night, let’s take a look at their projected starting lineup and other names who may see extended minutes.

Knicks’ Projected Roster and Starting Lineup vs. Pacers

*Indicates players expected to start in this game

C: Mitchell Robinson*, Enes Kanter

PF: Noah Vonleh*, Luke Kornet

SF: Damyean Dotson*, Mario Hezonja, Lance Thomas

SG: Tim Hardaway Jr.*, Allonzo Trier, Ron Baker

PG: Frank Ntilikina*, Trey Burke, Emmanuel Mudiay

While the starting lineup hasn’t been confirmed yet, this is the group which drew the nod against both the Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets. With the Knicks knocking off the Nets 115-96, it’s likely Fizdale will stick with this same core. One thing to note is that each starter played 28 or more minutes in that game, with the exception of Robinson, who saw just 15 minutes.

Kanter wound up doing the heavy lifting off the bench in place of Robinson, scoring 16 points on 7-13 shooting while pulling down 15 rebounds. Mudiay also could be a player thrust into additional minutes, as last game was his first back from injury and he saw just two minutes of action. As Howie Kussoy of the New York Post revealed, Fizdale wants to give Mudiay ane extended look.

“I don’t know how soon I’m gonna do it, but at some point I’m gonna want to take a look at him, and see how he looks,” Fizdale said. “He really helps our pace. I think he’s our best at getting guys the ball where they need it. It’s just a matter of finding the right time to do it.”

We’ll update any changes to the starting lineup once confirmed. As of now, it seems the Knicks may have found a starting lineup they’re interested in rolling with moving forward.

READ NEXT: Kristaps Porzingis Injury: When Will Knicks Forward Return to Play?

