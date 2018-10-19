LOOK: Lakers’ Kuzma Arrives on Opening Night Wearing the Same Shoes Lebron Did in His 2003 Debut

Sometimes an homage to a player doesn’t have to come after they’ve retired. Kyle Kuzma paid subtle tribute to the iconic Lebron James, now his teammate, as he entered Moda Center in Portland for the Lakers’ season debut.

Kyle Kuzma walked in wearing the first pair of shoes LeBron James ever wore on the court as an NBA player. (via @Lakers, @goatapp) pic.twitter.com/ZwjbGzJGnP — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 19, 2018

The shoes are the Nike Zoom Flight 2k3 model. They’re rare nowadays, but can be found in some corners of the internet.

And, probably, if you know the right people. Which Kuzma almost certainly does.

Welcome to the Shoe Business

It was just yesterday that Kuzma was announced to be the first brand ambassador for online sneaker marketplace GOAT. It’s likely that this is exactly where he got the shoes.

According to footwearnews.com, Kuzma said in a press release:

“GOAT has inspired me to start collecting more seriously and build my style around sneakers. People assume that, as an NBA athlete, you can get access to any kind of sneaker you want, when in reality, it’s hard to get the exclusive releases or shoes from the past and feel confident they’re authentic. GOAT gives me a second chance at not only the limited releases I missed but also the shoes I wasn’t able to afford growing up.”

A History of Fashion Statements

Wearing these shoes was no accident, as Kuzma has been known to make statements using his pre-game attire.

Sometimes it’s just about fashion. Other times, there’s a little more to the story. And after a dramatic off-season where attitudes about LeBron’s move west have ranged from ecstasy to outright revolt, the shoes could be a way of reiterating just how welcome James is to the squad.

Shoes With History

These shoes are no stranger to big moments and big stars. According to SoleCollector.com the shoes were also worn by Scottie Pippen in his final game with the Chicago Bulls on February 2nd, 2004.

Kuzma’s nod to the past was both a fashion statement and an homage to his now-teammate, who will likely go down as the greatest basketball player of all time. It’ll be interesting to see where else these early-2000s shoes pop up, and which other vintage sneakers Kuzma will rock throughout the season via his partnership with GOAT.

