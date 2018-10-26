Lakers Suspensions: When Will Rajon Rondo & Brandon Ingram Return?

The Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets set the NBA on fire, but not for a good reason. During their matchup last Saturday night, tempers flared and wound up hitting a breaking point when Chris Paul and Rajon Rondo got into a fist fight on the court. Lakers forward Brandon Ingram also got involved by throwing a punch at James Harden.

According to Paul, things escalated when Rondo apparently spit in his face, something the Lakers guard adamantly denied. Ingram got into it with Harden shortly after that, and things took a while to cool down. It was an ugly situation which got so out of control that ESPN’s Dave McMenamin and Ohm Youngmisuk reported Rondo’s family got into a confrontation with Paul’s wife, Jada in the stands.

Ingram received the largest suspended, given a four-game ban by the league, while Rondo was suspended three games and Paul got two games, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

When Rajon Rondo and Brandon Ingram Will Return

The Lakers have played two games since the incident, and the first was a 143-142 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. That was followed up on Wednesday in a 131-113 win over the Phoenix Suns. The victory over the Suns was the Lakers’ first of the season, and Thursday night’s game against the Denver Nuggets will mark the final game of Rondo’s suspension.

This means the Lakers starting point guard will return on Saturday, October 27 for the second game against the Spurs in less than a week. While Rondo is back after the Nuggets game, Ingram will miss that one as well as the Spurs game Saturday. This sets his return date for Monday, October 29 in a road game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

