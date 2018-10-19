LeBron James Posts Video With Drake at Staples Center Concert

LeBron James seems to be adjusting well to life in Los Angeles. Just before the start of the NBA season, James posted a video this past weekend from Drake’s recent Los Angeles concert at the Staples Center.

James and Drake have a close relationship, and the two also appeared together on James’ new HBO show “The Shop.” James spoke with The Mercury News about his relationship with Drake.

“We’ve grown closer and closer every year, and I’m proud of who he is today,” James told The Mercury News. “Not only as an artist, not only as a son, but as a father. And he’s one of the biggest stars that we have on this planet right now, and it’s because of who he is and his hard work and dedication to his craft so, it’s pretty cool.”

LeBron Still Refers to Himself as “Just a Kid From Akron”

During Drake and James’ discussion on “The Shop”, they spoke about how you know its time to retire from your craft. Drake noted overstaying his welcome is one of his greatest fears.

“I think maybe one of my biggest concerns in my career is just to figure out how to exit gracefully,” Drake said per Complex. “I’ve watched people overstay their welcome, and I just don’t ever want to be that guy that’s addicted to the feeling of victory, addicted to the emotion of people digesting something that they love, and get to the point I’m just feeding them something and they’re just like, ‘Yeah…'”

James admitted that one of the perks to being who is has been being able to meet notable people, including Barack Obama.

“I’m just blessed and honored that I can be in the same room with some of the greats in their respective fields and that’s Chappelle and Jay and Drake, and I got an opportunity to speak to Barack Obama, be in the Oval Office,” James explained to The Mercury News. “I was even, actually on stage with him before. So I just look at myself sometimes and say I’m just a kid from Akron and I’m able to be around people who will be known forever even long after their years of existence.”

Next time James is at the Staples Center he will be making his home debut for the Lakers on Saturday night against the Rockets. The Lakers make their regular season debut on the road against the Blazers. James noted that wearing the gold and purple jersey is going to take some getting used to.

“It always feels different for me any time I change uniforms,” James said per Silver Screen and Roll. “It felt different when I changed from wearing a St Vincent-St Mary jersey to a Cavs jersey, from a Cavs jersey to a Heat jersey, back to a Cavs jersey and now being a Laker, so it definitely feels a [bit] different. It will take a little bit of time to get used to.”