LeBron James Playing Center? Chris Bosh Approves of Lakers Plan

The Los Angeles Lakers floated the idea of LeBron James playing center back in July.

In an interview that aired on Tuesday, Chris Bosh, who moved up a position to play center alongside LeBron during their Miami Heat days, told NBA TV that he’s intrigued by a lineup featuring LeBron at center.

“LeBron at the five,” Bosh said. “I mean, if they find the right four around that, that’s pretty good. Who knows what they could do?”

Lakers Want to Play LeBron at Center

In July, the team floated a five-man lineup that’d feature LeBron, who’s been a forward his entire career, at the biggest position on the floor.

“We may not see this on day one, but the coaching staff is eager to see our version of the [Warriors’] Death Lineup with Lonzo [Ball], Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, [Kyle] Kuzma and LeBron,” a Lakers executive told Bleacher Report.

Much like the Death Lineup, the Lakers’ iteration likely wouldn’t be the team’s default lineup, but one to use for short stretches in certain matchups. Los Angeles has three true centers on their roster: Ivica Zubac, JaVale McGee, and rookie Moritz Wagner.

Challenges Ahead for LeBron’s New Teammates

Bosh also got into the pressure that comes with being the four-time MVP’s teammate.

“Their young guys, are they going to be able to handle the spotlight? Because you know that thing changes, especially with a superstar like LeBron in L.A., they’re automatically going to be put on a pedestal,” noted Bosh, who hasn’t played in the NBA since 2016 due to blood clots. “So are their young guys going to continue to get better? Are they going to compete every night? Are they going to go and earn their wins? That’s always a huge factor.”

The 11-time All-Star and two-time NBA champion added that teams will take scouting reports on other Lakers players much more seriously now that LeBron’s there to set them up.

“I think about like Kyle Kuzma, he has to have a good year because that scouting report, when that scouting report comes out, it’s a totally different story,” Bosh said. “It’s a lot of tangibles that they have to deal with, but I think if they can put it together it’ll be very, very interesting.”