Leicester City Owner’s Helicopter Crashes Outside Stadium

Leicester City’s owner’s helicopter crashed outside of the King Power Stadium following the club’s 1-1 draw with West Ham United. Reports of the crash came in at around 8:45 p.m. local time. The crash occurred in the stadium’s parking lot. It is unclear if the owners were on board the helicopter at the time. BT Sport host Jake Humphrey was the first to tweet about the crash. He was in the stadium broadcasting the October 27 game. Earlier in the day, one of the intended guests during the game, Glenn Hoddle, was rushed to a local hospital after falling ill.

The 2016 English Premier League champions are owned by Thai billionaire Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha. During the club’s successful 2016 season, Srivaddhanaprabha was regularly seen landing his helicopter on the club’s field after games.

Dreadful news regarding the helicopter crash and ensuing fire outside Leicester City's King Power Stadium. 🙏 that the occupants somehow are OK Pictures from Sky Sports News pic.twitter.com/Ox2mnRRcuf — Dave Roberts ( burnleystats ) ⚽🎙📈 (@DLRbrts) October 27, 2018

In a statement, Leicestershire police said, “We are dealing with an incident in the vicinity of the King Power Stadium. Emergency services are aware and dealing.”

