Leonard Fournette Fantasy: No Progress Has Been Made

Year two is not looking so great for Jacksonville Jaguars running back, Leonard Fournette. After only appearing in two of six games this season, the second-year running back is not making the type of progress that he wanted to, concerning his hamstring injury. It all went downhill during week one when Fournette left the game early on for the initial diagnosis of his hamstring injury.

Fournette tried to get back out onto the field two weeks later, but he ended up re-aggravating his injury and hasn’t seen the field since. For fantasy owners, Fournette has been wildly underwhelming this season when you look at where he was drafted. It’s unfortunate, but it’s almost a waste to have him on a fantasy roster at this point.

As the Jaguars are set to take on the Houston Texans this week, there’s no chance that Fournette will play as he has already been ruled out for the week. There’s no official timetable for his return as the Jaguars are evaluating him as week-to-week, but the public consensus believes that Fournette’s earliest return would be after the Jaguars bye week, which is week ten.

Hold or Sell?

Fantasy owners, if you can, sell Fournette at this point. The wait is not going to be worth it. By the time Fournette is back out on the field, there’s a good chance that it will take a few games for him to shake off some of the rust, considering that he’s hardly played at all this season.

Plus, with hamstring injuries, they can re-aggravate at any moment, which has already happened once. This type of injury is nothing to play with, and it actually wouldn’t be surprising if Fournette missed more weeks beyond the bye. If you can get a hold of TJ Yeldon, or another better option, then go for it. Holding Fournette onto fantasy rosters is only going to take up space at this point.