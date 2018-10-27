LeSean McCoy Fantasy: Not Cleared for Contact Yet

Buffalo Bills star running back LeSean McCoy is going to cut it close this week, as he remains in the concussion protocol. Last week, the Bills star running back added onto his long list of injuries for this season as he had a bit of a scene on the sidelines before the medical staff took him back to the locker room to rule him out for the rest of the game.

This week, the Bills are set to face the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football. McCoy hasn’t practiced all week fully as he has yet to be cleared from concussion protocol. And as of Saturday, he is still questionable for Monday night’s matchup. Bills head coach Sean McDermott hasn’t ruled McCoy out yet, but as each day passes it’s getting harder to assume that he will be available to play on Monday.

McCoy’s statistical struggles will continue, as he has yet to find the end zone this season. Being ruled out for Monday nights game would cause nothing but more frustration for his fantasy owners. So at this point, what should you do?

Find Help, or Rely on Shady?

McCoy has yet to surpass 100 yards in a game this year. In fact, he hasn’t even been able to reach the end zone through the air, or on the ground. Granted, the Bills are struggling mightily as their franchise quarterback Josh Allen remains out with an injury of his own. But it’s evident that McCoy is not producing the same way that he was in previous years.

The best advice we could give you is to find help for at least this week. Although the Bills are optimistic that McCoy will play, it’s not worth the risk. Find a better play for one of Sunday’s games, or at least scoop up Chris Ivory from free agency. But only utilize one of the two Buffalo running backs if there are no other options available that are worth trying.

Although Ivory is expected to play on Monday, he’s not the healthiest back of the bunch either. He’s missed some practice this week with hamstring issues, and that could affect his game on Monday. Buffalo weapons are not to be trusted for fantasy moving forward. The best thing that could happen for McCoy’s fantasy value at this point is a trade, which hasn’t been entirely ruled out. We’ll see what happens before Tuesday.