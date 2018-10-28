LeSean McCoy Injury: Good to Go for Week 8

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy has had a rough week, as he has now spent a week in the NFL’s concussion protocol. Although he had a minimal work week, the Bills were optimistic, but unsure of his game status for Monday Night Football as the Bills are set to take on the New England Patriots.

The Bills have it rough right now, as their starting quarterback, Josh Allen remains sidelined due to an elbow injury. Now, the offense is struggling with both, Derek Anderson and Nathan Peterman getting opportunities on offense. And with McCoy out of the picture, there really isn’t any star power on the Bills offense.

Fortunately for the Bills, McCoy will be able to play on Monday night. ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported on Sunday afternoon that McCoy has officially cleared the NFL Concussion protocol, and will suit up and play against the Patriots.

Could This Be a Showcase?

LeSean McCoy officially has cleared concussion protocol and is expected to play tomorrow night vs. New England. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 28, 2018

With the trade deadline coming on Tuesday, LeSean McCoy is one of a handful of players who are rumored to be traded from their respective teams. While many expected the Philadelphia Eagles to make a call for a reunion with McCoy, it has been reported that the Bills do not plan to move McCoy before the deadline.

So, McCoy’s performance against the Patriots on Monday night will most likely not be a showcase for teams that are in the market for the running back. Although McCoy has had multiple injuries this season, he could be a boost to a competitive team that is in the hunt for an upgrade in the backfield.

It would most likely take a high draft pick for McCoy, somewhere within the second-round in order for them to budge on an offer. Considering that McCoy is 30-years-old and pretty banged up this season, it’s doubtful that any offers that come to Bills within the next few days won’t be enough for them to want to depart from one of their best players.