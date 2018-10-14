A LeSean McCoy Trade Is Becoming Unlikely to Happen

This week was a strange one for Buffalo Bills running back, LeSean McCoy. After his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles lost their starting running back for the season due to a torn ACL, the team gave the Bills a call. Just four years ago, the Eagles called the Bills to send McCoy to Buffalo. Now, they are calling the team in hopes to possibly bring him back.

It wasn’t a secret that the Eagles made a call to get their guy back as it was news everywhere. While McCoy still seemed a bit sour towards the Eagles for trading him in the first place, he didn’t necessarily look too disappointed in a potential reunion. The Bills seemed open to the idea of fielding offers for McCoy during all of last week but as time goes on it’s becoming more and more unlikely to happen.

There isn’t a set price tag on McCoy, but the rumors are that the Bills would like at least a second-rounder in return, and possibly more. Considering McCoy is now 30-years-old and precisely on the other side of his prime, the price may be too steep for the Eagles to pay. And according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, a trade is unlikely to happen at this point.

Not Close to a Deal?

From @gmfb Weekend: At this point, it feels unlikely that the #Bills trade RB LeSean McCoy, sources say. The price tag would be high, and they want him on the team this year and for 2019. pic.twitter.com/yt7v3L5ajp — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 14, 2018

At this point, there shouldn’t be a reason for the Bills to want to trade McCoy. They might not be Super Bowl contenders for this season, but McCoy has become quite reliable on their offense. Since Josh Allen is still going through his growing pains as a rookie, he needs all the help he can get on offense.

With McCoy being the best weapon on their team, it wouldn’t really make sense for the Bills to deal him at this time. Unless, of course, the Eagles decide to match their desired price tag, which seems unlikely to happen at this point.