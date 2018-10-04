When Will Lonzo Ball Return to the Court after His Rough Offseason?

Los Angeles Lakers young star point guard, Lonzo Ball is not having an ideal offseason. He wrapped up his rookie season with the Lakers, and everything seemingly went downhill for the star throughout the course of the offseason. Not only did he have his injury woes throughout the 2017 season that forced him to have a medical procedure on his knee, but now he’s made the news for other issues going on with his child’s mother.

Ball’s longtime girlfriend, Denise Garcia has been airing out some ‘dirty laundry’ regarding Lonzo Ball and his daughter, Zoey. As reported by Black Sports Online’s Robert Littal, Garcia made the comments on her live stream via Instagram and has also threatened to release a ‘Tell-All’ book about her relationship with the Lakers guard, as well as the Ball family as a whole.

Now, Ball is patiently waiting for the right time to return to the court. He missed Tuesday’s preseason opener at home, and now he is reportedly in jeopardy of missing the second preseason game as well, as the Lakers are set to take on the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night.

What’s The Status?

Los Angeles Times reporter Tania Ganguli reported on Wednesday that Ball was expected to see some minutes this week as he has been a participant at practice. Although Lakers head coach Luke Walton said his minutes would be ‘very limited’ he wouldn’t rule him out as a whole.

Lonzo Ball will not play tomorrow when the Lakers face the Sacramento Kings at Staples Center, per source. He will be evaluated Thursday and remains day to day to return. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) October 3, 2018

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like Ball will make his preseason debut on Thursday after all. Lakers reporter, Brad Turner tweeted out on Wednesday that Ball will need to be re-evaluated on Thursday. Ball has said earlier in the week that he feels fine, and will return on his own time as he knows his body best. But it doesn’t look like he is quite ready for game action just yet.