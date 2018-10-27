Clippers G Lou Williams Lights Up Rockets Within Nine Minutes

Veteran guard Lou Williams has been in the NBA since 2005, and this year plays off the bench for the Los Angeles Clippers. He caught fire Friday night against the Houston Rockets and went off for 19 points in just nine minutes of play.

Lou Williams givin' his old team BUCKETS pic.twitter.com/iJTgil9Ncd — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) October 27, 2018

Williams has been solid so far this season, and last season averaged nearly 23 points per game. But coming off the bench against the reigning MVP’s team, who now have point guard Chris Paul back from suspension, he scored his 19 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the field and hitting 3-for-3 from behind the arc, helping the underdog Clippers secure a solid lead.

