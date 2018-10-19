Hornets vs Magic Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Kemba Walker dropped 41 in his 2018-19 debut, but it wasn’t enough to get the Charlotte Hornets their first win of the year. They’ll try again on Friday night, when they visit the rebuilding Orlando Magic.

Preview

In their first game of the year, the Magic stunned the playoff hopeful Miami Heat with a 104-101 victory at home.

Rookie big man Mohamed Bamba played an impactful 25 minutes off the bench, scoring 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting to go with seven boards, a pair of blocks, and a three-pointer.

“I was so nervous going out there, but it was everything that I expected. It was a fun game to play in,” said the 20-year-old center, whom the Magic selected with the sixth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, per the Associated Press. “It’s just a matter of doing that 81 more times.”

Bamba’s blocks were two of seven for Orlando; all their swats came from the bench unit. Miami shot just 38-of-97 from the field, 39.2 percent.

“We had a tough time creating looks the way we wanted to, but you have to credit their defense,” Heat head coach Eric Spoelstra told AP. “They’re long, they do a really good job of protecting the paint.”

Aaron Gordon led the Magic with 26 points and 16 rebounds. The forward, in his fifth NBA season, shot 9-of-18 from the field, including 4-of-5 from three-point range.

“Offensively, we were here and there, but the story of the game was the bench,” said head coach Steve Clifford, in his first season with the Magic. “When they went in the game they picked up our defense and we played offense off our defense, which is something you have to do earlier in the year.”

Walker’s explosive performance wasn’t enough to top the Milwaukee Bucks in the Hornets’ season opener, falling 113-112 thanks in part to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s near triple-double.

“He had what, 41 points? I guess I didn’t do too good [defending Walker],” joked Milwaukee guard Eric Bledsoe. “He’s a tough guard man. I thought everybody locked in on him down the stretch and kind of helped me out a little bit. It’s a team game.”

New Hornets head coach James Borrego turned to an ultra-small lineup with his team trailing by 10 entering the fourth quarter: Walker, Tony Parker, Malik Monk, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, and Nicolas Batum. Not a traditional big man in sight.

With what Parker described as an “unorthodox approach,” the Hornets tied the game up midway through the final period before ultimately losing by one.

“That lineup was small, super small,” a laughing Parker told the Associated Press. “But we came back.”

The Hornets won all four of their matchups with Orlando a season ago.