Manti Te’o’s Girlfriend Jovi Engbino Has Insane Workout Routine

Manti Te’o’s girlfriend, Jovi Nicole Engbino, has quite an intense workout routine, as evidenced by one of her recent Instagram posts. Engbino showed off some impressive moves, doing elevated leg lifts and combination deadlifts with weighted jump squats. She recorded the routine and set it to music before posting it on her Instagram account. You can check it out below.

Engbino works as a personal trainer at Point Loma Sports Club, located in San Diego, California.

“I’m an energetic Fitness Trainer with a strong background in Competitive Fitness Preparation and Bikini Posing. I love working with all fitness levels, and am highly motivated to help you reach your fitness goals. Life is a journey, and to be able to impact and enhance someone’s overall quality of life and their day to day enjoyment is a blessing,” reads Engbino’s bio on the Point Loma Sports Club’s website.

Engbino often shares her various workouts with her 28,000 Instagram followers, encouraging them to work out.

“Try this circuit on your next #shoulderworkout,” she captioned an Instagram post last month, giving her followers a full circuit to try.

Engbino’s drive to stay fit works perfectly in her relationship since she’s dating an athlete. She’s been with Manti Te’o since 2016, according to the New York Post. The two have worked out together in the past, and you can bet that Engbino gives her man a run for his money.

Check out the following video; Te’o and Engbino hit the gym together back in February and the Saints linebacker said that his girl “keeps [him] on [his] toes.”