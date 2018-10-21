LOOK: Marcus Mariota Has Custom Cleats for London Game

The Tennesee Titans and Los Angeles Chargers had football fans up bright and early on Sunday morning as both teams were set for a matchup in London. Last week, the Seattle Seahawks dominated the Oakland Raiders overseas, so this week the NFL world is hoping for a much more exciting matchup for the international series.

Regardless of what the scoreboard will show, players were excited about their trip. It doesn’t often happen where most teams get the experience of playing American football outside of the United States. So when players get past the different time zones, they are typically excited about the different experience that the London games bring.

For Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota, he wanted to show some love back to London with his awesome custom cleats on Sunday. During his pregame warmups, Mariota took the field with cleats that were designed and dedicated to London. ESPN’s Darren Rovell received the picture beforehand when the designer, Justin Tigner sent out the sample before he handed them off to Mariota.

Check Them Out!