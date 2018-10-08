Mark Ingram Is Anxious to Return to Saints Backfield

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram hasn’t had the opportunity to play since the devastating loss in the playoffs last season. A four-game suspension has kept Ingram out throughout the first four weeks of the season. As the Saints are heading into week five on Monday Night Football against the Washington Redskins, Ingram is anxious and ready to let loose.

Being away from the team, and the game of football for so long took a toll on Ingram. Although he was at home cheering his team on, he was still angry that he couldn’t be present. He couldn’t wait any longer, and Monday is finally his opportunity to get back to playing. Ingram was so anxious that he met with the Saints at the airport as soon as they arrived back after last week’s game.

Although the Saints have gotten some massive contributions from Alvin Kamara, the team will be thrilled to have the opportunity to be able to use both, Kamara and Ingram on Monday. And for anybody out there who thinks that this will cause a rift between the backfield, think again. The Saints are only going to get stronger with Ingram’s services back into the mix. Not to mention, Kamara is happy, while Ingram is angry. But in a good way, of course.

Angry Backs Eat

An angry running power back can only mean good things for the Saints. While Ingram stated that he will come out on Monday Night Football with tons of built up aggression, he knows that he has to keep his emotions in check and remained focused. Too much anger could be detrimental by making players prone to mistakes. But Ingram has every intention of having the perfect balance between angry and focused. Here’s what he had to say, according to 24/7 Sports.

“I’ve had a lot of stuff pent up, built up,” Ingram said. “I’m ready to go.” “I’m always somewhat angry when I’m running the ball,” Ingram said. “I’m going to try to stay calm, not press too much. Just let the game come to me. If there’s a big run there, I’m going to try to take advantage of it. If there’s not, I’m going to try to get what’s there.”

Saints fans should be happy to know that they are getting back one of the best running back committee in the NFL. And Ingram fantasy owners should feel really good about Ingram’s return as well. Despite Kamara’s workload that will take away from him on passing downs, Ingram should still see a favorable amount of carries.