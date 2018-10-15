Markelle Fultz Will Start for Sixers Season Opener

Finally, the Philadelphia 76ers have some hope from last year’s hot topic, Markelle Fultz. When the team traded up with the Boston Celtics to draft Fultz No. 1 overall, everybody expected it to be a franchise-changing move. Ultimately, year one for Fultz looked like a failure, as he spent most of his rookie season on the bench with a shoulder injury.

Although the situation was quite confusing for the Sixers, nobody really knew what the severity of Fultz’s injury was. That eventually led to the rest of the NBA calling Markelle Fultz a bust for the Sixers as everybody assumed that he was more nervous about being in the spotlight as the No. 1 pick, rather than actually injured.

While the entire situation was a mess, the Sixers are wiping the slate clean this season. And after an offseason full of working and making improvements, Fultz seems ready to take on the challenge that is coming his way. And the Sixers have made it official that Markelle Fultz will start on Tuesday night’s opener against the Boston Celtics.

The Official News