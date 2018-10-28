Matt Breida Fantasy: Should You Start or Sit the 49ers RB in Week 8?

If you’re looking for a head-scratching and tough fantasy football spot in Week 8, look no further than San Francisco 49ers running back Matt Breida. While the 23-year-old has unquestionably been the team’s best runner this season, injuries have derailed his year to some extent.

The good news for fantasy owners is that ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed Breida is expected to play against the Arizona Cardinals. The bad news? There’s a good chance he’ll be limited due to the lingering injuries.

49ers’ RB Matt Breida, listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals due to an ankle injury, is expected to play but be limited, per source. The 49ers want to use caution with him with all he has battled. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 28, 2018

A large part of what makes this an even tougher spot for fantasy owners is the fact that Breida has an elite matchup on paper. Without actually knowing how much he’ll play, slotting him into your starting lineup is a risky play. It may come down to how he looks during the game, but the start-sit debate on the 49ers back is a daunting task in Week 8.

Should You Start or Sit Matt Breida?

When talking purely matchup, Breida is a home-run play. The Cardinals have allowed 959 rushing yards, 35 receptions, 347 receiving yards and 12 total touchdowns, per ESPN. This ranks them as the worst team against opposing running backs in fantasy. It seems highly likely someone will be the option to roll through Arizona’s defense, but it may not be Breida.

Making the final call on whether or not to start the 49ers back likely comes down to your own roster. I wouldn’t use him in anything smaller than a 12-team league, and even at that size, you need to understand the risk involved. I would consider him as a flex in 12-team leagues or above, but only if you have very few other reasonable options to start over him.

The injury concerns are high, and we’ve seen the talented back hobbled during games far too often to fully trust him at this point. Plus, if he is indeed limited, Breida’s snaps could easily be cut down in favor of Raheem Mostert.

